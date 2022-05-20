Za’Darius Smith sets record straight on failed Ravens deal

Za’Darius Smith was painted as enemy No. 1 after he reportedly backed out on an agreed upon deal to return to the Baltimore Ravens.

Pen was never put to paper, the deal fell through and the two-time Pro Bowl linebacker ended up signing a three-year, $42 million deal with the Minnesota Vikings instead.

Some believed Smith was seeking more money on the open market after seeing the massive deal Von Miller signed with the Buffalo Bills. However, during an appearance on The Rich Eisen Show, the veteran linebacker refuted the notion that Miller’s deal had anything to do with his decision to pass on the Ravens’ offer.

“I really didn’t even know about Von Miller’s situation. I think during the time, I was actually getting a massage when my agent was on the phone going back and forth,” said Smith. “I just received a text message saying that I had signed, and I never did agree to anything. And that’s how that worked out.

“…It would have been good to go back to Baltimore, but things wasn’t what it was supposed to be. That’s why I’m here now with the Vikings and just happy to be here with another opportunity to play football.”

Smith didn’t just net a lucrative deal with the Vikings, but he also put himself in a position to potentially compete for a playoff contender.

The NFC is no longer the Nightmare on Elm Street with elite quarterbacks living in every house on the block. Quite the contrary, the AFC is becoming a murderer’s row of elite quarterbacks.

One thing is certain: The Vikings are glad to have Smith on their side. The destruction he could cause with Danielle Hunter on the field is worth every penny.

