Word in August was that the Packers might have to go without edge rusher Za'Darius Smith in the season opener because of a back injury.

There’s no final decision on that question at this point and the Packers don’t plan on making one until later this week. Smith was a limited participant in practice on Monday and head coach Matt LaFleur said that he’ll be working on a limited basis again on Wednesday.

LaFleur said, via Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com, that the team is going to “give him the week and make sure he continues to put back-to-back days together” before making any call about his status for the opener against the Saints.

Preston Smith, Rashan Gary, Jonathan Garvin, and Chauncey Rivers would be options off the edge in the event the back problems keep Smith off the field this weekend.

Za’Darius Smith practicing on limited basis for Packers originally appeared on Pro Football Talk