The Vikings are 6-1 and running away with the NFC North and now one of their edge rushers has been recognized for an outstanding October.

Za'Darius Smith has been named the conference’s defensive player of the month.

Smith recorded 6.5 sacks, eight tackles for loss, and eight quarterback hits in four games in October. He led all players in sacks and led the NFC with his eight TFLs.

Smith was particularly strong in Minnesota’s last two games, putting up 2.0 sacks in the 24-16 victory over Miami and 3.0 sacks in the 34-26 win over Arizona.

Entering Week Nine, Smith is tied for the league lead with 8.5 sacks and is alone atop the NFL with 13 tackles for loss.

The Vikings play at Washington this weekend before an intriguing Week 10 matchup in Buffalo against the Bills.

Za’Darius Smith is the NFC defensive player of the month originally appeared on Pro Football Talk