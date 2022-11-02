Za’Darius Smith named NFC Defensive Player of the Week

With a performance like Minnesota Vikings outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith had, it should come as no surprise that he was named NFC Defensive Player of the Week for week eight against the Arizona Cardinals.

Smith was nothing short of spectacular against the Cardinals. Per PFF, Smith had four pressures, three sacks and three quarterback hits.

His success was due to two main factors: his dominant play and the attention that the Cardinals offense paid to Danielle Hunter. They refused to let Hunter beat them by sending constant double teams his way as well as tight ends and running backs to chip away at him in. That paved the way for Smith to have a banner day.

Going into week nine, Smith is tied for the lead league in sacks with 8.5 on the season. He is the second Viking to win a player of the week award with Greg Joseph in week four winning NFC Special Teams Player of the Week.

