Za’Darius Smith named NFC defensive player of the week

Aaron Rodgers is putting up huge numbers, but the Packers are more than just offense right now.

They can stop people too.

Outside linebacker Za'Darius Smith has been named NFC defensive player of the week, after his dominant performance Monday against the Falcons.

Smith had three sacks Monday, along with eight tackles (four of them for a loss), and five quarterback hits.

He has five sacks in four games, tied for the league lead with Cleveland’s Myles Garrett.

