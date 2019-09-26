Za’Darius Smith expected to play Thursday night

It looks like the Packers will have one of their key offseason acquisitions in the lineup as they try to move to 4-0 against the Eagles on Thursday night.

Linebacker Za'Darius Smith was listed as questionable on Wednesday because of a calf injury that limited his participation in the team’s limited practice time this week. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Smith is expected to be in the lineup despite the injury.

Smith had two sacks in last Sunday’s win over the Broncos and he has three sacks in his first three games since signing with the Packers as a free agent.

The Packers ruled out defensive end Montravius Adams (shoulder) and linebacker Oren Burks (chest) on Wednesday. Linebacker Kyler Fackrell (shoulder) and wide receiver Jake Kumerow (shoulder) join Smith with questionable tags.