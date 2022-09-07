Za’Darius Smith’s departure from Packers motivated move to Vikings

Za’Darius Smith can’t wait for the 2022 season opener for personal reasons. The Minnesota Vikings edge rusher left the Green Bay Packers on bad terms during the offseason, only to sign with a divisional rival so he can face his former team twice a year.

Smith recently told Tyler Dunne of Go Long that his relationship with the team went south after opting to have surgery on his back during the 2021 season. He tried to play through the injury in last year’s season-opening loss to the New Orleans Saints but was placed on injured reserve after just 18 snaps.

The Packers were without Smith for the rest of the regular reason. He eventually returned for the team’s divisional playoff game but said something had changed inside the building to make him feel unwelcomed. This, according to Smith, is why he chose to sign with the Vikings.

“Walking past me not saying nothing. ‘Z, how’s your back doing?’ — there was none of that,” Smith said. “As you can see, that adds on to why I’m on the other side. So, I can go back. I get to go back two times a year. . . . I put my back on the (expletive) line. I put everything. And that Year Three, I was treated bad. That’s why I’m here now. So, I can play them twice a year.”

Smith’s tone of spite is a tad strange, considering he signed with the Baltimore Ravens before Minnesota. However, that deal fell through after the star edge rusher wanted more money. The Vikings then swooped in and inked Smith to a three-year deal worth $42 million.

Something to consider, Smith’s departure from Green Bay may have been inevitable. His release reduced the team’s salary cap by approximately $15 million in 2022. Smith was due to make $27.66 million, which was too big of a burden for the Packers, especially going toward an edge rusher about to turn 30. Plus, the emergence of Rashan Gary basically made the decision for them.

Head coach Matt LaFleur responded to Smith’s comments on Wednesday.

“I think we may have a different perspective on how things transpired.”

Story continues

LaFleur and Smith arrived in Green Bay at the same time in 2019. Smith immediately saw a resurgence in his career, racking up a career-high 13.5 sacks in his first season while getting named to his first Pro Bowl. The following year, he posted double-digit sacks again and was named a second-team All-Pro.

During his first two seasons, Smith played a huge role in changing the Packers’ defense. He was one of the most dominant players on the field and was well-liked by teammates and fans. Unfortunately, it is safe to say that much has changed.

Story originally appeared on Packers Wire