Za’Darius Smith has his best game as a Viking vs Dolphins

In the Minnesota Vikings 24-16 win over the Miami Dolphins, it wasn’t necessarily a great team performance but quite a few individual performances that helped the Vikings get their first win in Miami since 1976.

One of those players was edge rusher Za’Darius Smith. In his time with the Vikings, he had 3.5 sacks along with 18 pressures heading into Sunday’s game against the Dolphins. Those numbers went up considerably as Smith was in the backfield constantly. He ended up with four tackles, four quarterback hits, two sacks and two tackles for loss.

His first sack came when he rushed around left tackle Greg Little with ease on Teddy Bridgewater.

Za’Darius Smith with 4.5 sacks on the season and counting pic.twitter.com/1KheKNV1YG — Sean Borman (@SeanBormanNFL) October 16, 2022

He was also the catalyst behind Patrick Jones II’s first sack as he was his partner in executing a perfect stunt.

Vikings in their load/boss front. Za'Darius Smith gets enough of the LG and Patrick Jones goes untouched for a sack on the stunt. Dolphins running screen and go on 3rd and 9 pic.twitter.com/NaZHJL0t9W — Shawn (@syedschemes) October 16, 2022

The Vikings hit in a big way in signing the often-injured edge rusher from the Green Bay Packers.

Story originally appeared on Vikings Wire