Vikings linebacker Za'Darius Smith, who suffered a knee injury late in last Sunday’s win over the Lions, is good to go in London.

Smith is active for Sunday’s game.

Inactive for the Vikings are cornerback Andrew Booth, Jr., linebacker Luiji Vilain, guard/center Chris Reed, tackle Vederian Lowe, defensive line Esezi Otomewo.

The Vikings will try to get to 3-1, which would put them two games above .500 for the first time in a long time.

Za’Darius Smith is active for the Vikings originally appeared on Pro Football Talk