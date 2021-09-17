Za’Darius Smith’s absence opens the door for Packers OLB Rashan Gary

No team ever likes losing an impact player, but at least the Green Bay Packers have an ascending young talent ready to take advantage of the current injury situation.

According to coach Matt LaFleur, Za’Darius Smith’s lingering back injury will land on him on injured reserve, meaning he’ll miss at least three games and possibly more. The door is now wide open for Rashan Gary to be a full-time player for at least the next month.

Gary looked terrific to end last season, and he was one of the few disruptive players for the Packers defense to open the 2021 season. His four pressures on only 16 pass-rushing snaps led the team against the New Orleans Saints in Week 1.

One two-play series stood out. On the first, Gary beat his blocker and stuffed a third-down run near the goal line. A play later, his immediate pressure on Jameis Winston nearly ruined the fourth down try.

Replacing Smith’s versatility as a rusher will be difficult to replace or replicate. The Packers used him all over the defensive front to create one-on-one matchups. He was especially effective against guards during obvious passing situations. Smith had a rare knack for knowing when to use quickness, when to use speed and when to use power as a rusher.

The Packers won’t ask Gary to be Smith. He’s his own player. But Gary brings a similar amount of effort and power to the outside linebacker position, and the Packers believe he’s still ascending as a pure pass-rusher.

This is why teams need more than two good rushers. Injuries happen, and a team can’t be handcuffed by one injury. In Gary and veteran Preston Smith, the Packers have two experienced edge rushers – one with ascending talent, and another with the right financial motivation for a big season.

It’s unclear how long Za’Darius Smith will be out of action. Back injuries are always tricky, and this thing has lingered on now for over a month. LaFleur said the Packers are planning on getting him back this year.

Some worry exists behind Gary and Preston Smith. The Packers got next to nothing from Jonathan Garvin and Chauncey Rivers during extended snaps over the preseason and in Week 1. The team is also adding Ladarius Hamilton, adding depth. But Hamilton has never played in a regular season game.

The depth won’t matter as much if Gary is a dominant full-time player.

The Packers have carefully engineered Gary’s progression as a young edge rusher, limiting his exposure until he was ready to consistently impact plays. Now, he’s starting Year 3 with an opportunity to play the majority of snaps at a premium position.

Oftentimes in the NFL, breakout star players are the result of an emerging talent getting a bigger opportunity. The Packers will hope this equation turns Gary into a difference-maker and lessens the impact of losing Za’Darius Smith for the foreseeable future.

