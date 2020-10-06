Za'Darius gets a sack, unveils message on his shirt: 'Rest in Heaven Breonna Taylor'

Green Bay Packers Pro Bowl pass rusher Za’Darius Smith has used his undershirt to send messages before when the camera was on him after sacks.

On Monday night, he used his moment for a racial justice message.

Smith sacked Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan on the final play of the first half, then lifted his jersey and pulled down his undershirt to reveal a message: “Rest in Heaven Breonna Taylor.”

Za’Darius Smith paying respects to Breonna Taylor after his sack on Matt Ryan pic.twitter.com/KCdSOWQOYZ — Madelyn Burke (@MadelynBurke) October 6, 2020

Taylor, a 26-year-old Black woman, was shot and killed by police officers during a botched raid on her apartment in Louisville this past March. Taylor has been cited often by professional athletes bringing attention to racial injustice issues since her death.

Smith wanted to use his opportunity to send his own message.

Green Bay Packers' Za'Darius Smith paid homage to Breonna Taylor on Monday night. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)

