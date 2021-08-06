Yvonne Anderson, daughter of longtime college basketball coach, hopes to help Serbia win bronze

TOKYO – The easiest way for Yvonne Anderson to explain to her family what it meant to become a Serbian citizen was that she would have a chance to play basketball in the Olympics, something she’d have never had the opportunity to do in the United States.

But for Anderson, whose father Mike Anderson is a longtime college basketball coach currently at St. John’s, the benefits would cascade well beyond the Tokyo Games.

“The more and more I was involved with the national team, the more they began to understand the type of opportunity it is,” Yvonne Anderson told USA TODAY Sports. “It’s not just the Olympics, that’s huge, but the European Championships, playing against the best teams in Europe, better opportunities in overseas basketball. It helps career-wise, monetary-wise, and you get the opportunity to play in something that man, many players don’t get to -- especially Americans.”

Team Serbia point guard Yvonne Anderson drives to the basket against Team USA's Sue Bird.

And if all goes well Saturday, Anderson may even get a bronze medal out of the deal.

Though the Serbian team did not come particularly close in Friday’s semifinal against Team USA, losing 79-59, Anderson was realistic. For a small country with big basketball ambitions, the opportunity to win a medal is huge, particularly since there has been an increased spotlight on the women, with the Serbian men’s team surprisingly failing to qualify for this year’s Olympics.

“We’ll put everything into getting the bronze because we know how much it does mean to win any medal,” Anderson, 31, said. “There’s a great pride in that. They consider themselves a basketball country, so any time they can compete at the highest level, they want the best.

“To put out this quality of basketball based on a belief of a coach and a few players and just get everyone to believe in it, that’s the huge thing.”

When Anderson speaks about the belief of Serbia’s coach, Marina Maljkovic, she’s not just talking about how she built the Serbian program. She’s also talking about belief in Anderson herself.

After averaging 8.1 points and 2.8 assists in her four years at the University of Texas, Anderson set out on a globetrotting basketball career that took her to Sweden, Luxembourg, Greece and Turkey, among others. Maljkovic had noticed Anderson in 2015-16 playing for a lower-level Italian team and signed her the next year to play for Galtasaray, a top club based in Istanbul.

Though Anderson’s days of bouncing around weren’t over, she was having a particularly good season before the COVID-19 pause in 2020 with a different team in Turkey and got a call from Maljkovic, asking if she’d be interested in playing for Serbia if they qualified for the Olympics.

“Without hesitation I accepted, because I believe in her and how she coaches, her style, and I know the quality of this team and I knew we had a chance to win,” Anderson said.

Because European teams are limited in how many Americans they can sign, having a Serbian passport makes employment opportunities a lot easier. Last season, Anderson played with Reyer Venezia in Italy and will return there next season after a short post-Olympic break, which will include her first trip back to the U.S. in a year.

But in-between, she played a key role in helping Serbia win the FIBA Women’s EuroBasket tournament shortly before the Olympics, scoring 18 points in the final against France – something that certainly helped her gain fans in Serbia despite popping up on the national team without having much of a history in the country.

“You win the hearts with results, so you try to embrace the culture, respect the culture, and then we try to go get results” she said.

Obviously, trying to beat the U.S. was a much tougher task. Anderson came off the bench and tried to push the pace, but ultimately the Americans just had too much talent. Anderson finished with a team-high 15 points, making 6-of-16 shots. She was only a minus-4, indicating her minutes were effective.

“Today wasn’t the outcome we wanted; you know you’re facing an uphill battle,” she said. “If nothing else, we fought and if nothing else, that can inspire you to give whatever energy we have for the bronze medal game.

"I know we’re going to come out and put our hearts on the floor. Realistically, the goal is to just come home with a medal, and you put yourself in the best position you can and we did what we could. Now we have this opportunity tomorrow, and while some people don’t recognize how huge it is, it’s really huge for the country.”

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Tokyo Olympics: American will try to help Serbia basketball win bronze