Yves Lampaert in yellow as Tour de France peloton prepares for crosswinds and chaos

And welcome to our live rolling blog from the second stage of the 109th edition of the Tour de France, the 202.2 run from Roskilde to Nyborg, day two of the grand départ in Denmark.

Stage two profile

Following yesterday's stunning win from Yves Lampaert (Quick Step-Alpha Vinyl), today will see racing on the open road on what is yet another flattish course. There are just three small category four climbs in today's stage where a solitary point is up for grabs in the mountains classification atop each and so should one rider from a breakaway take two, then he will wear the maillot à pois – the polka dot jersey – on Sunday. If three riders take a point each, then the leader in that particular competition will be determined by their respective standing in the general classification.

But few will be licking their lips in anticipation at the prospect of the battle for points in the mountians classification, but rather watching and waiting to see if the inclusion of the Storebæltsbroen – Great Belt Bridge – plays a part in how the stage pans out. Connecting the islands of Zealand and Funen, the 18km long suspension bridge ends just 3km from the finishing line and so if, as expected – or hoped, by some – any crosswinds appear, as they often do in the region, then there could be racing carnage.

Buoyed by their success on Friday, and, no doubt, hoping to silence their critics following the non-selection of Mark Cavendish, Quick Step-Alpha Vinyl will be the favourites to win the stage through Dutch sprinter Fabio Jakobsen. Of the pure sprinters, Caleb Ewan (Lotto-Soudal) and Dylan Groenewegen (BikeExchange-Jayco) will also be hoping to challenge, but both lack the sort of support that the in-form Jakobsen has at his disposal.

If chaos ensues on the bridge and Quick Step-Alpha Vinyl are unable to control things, then the stage could be up for grabs and may favour the riders you would ordinarily call classics specialists. Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) and Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix) may fancy their chances, while Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo) may attempt a long-range effort. The Dane starts the day 15sec in arrears of Lampaert and, one suspects, he would love to wear the yellow jersey on home soil during Sunday's stage from Vejle to Sonderborg.

