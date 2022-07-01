Yves Lampaert wins Tour de France opening time trial; Tadej Pogacar leads GC contenders

Belgian Yves Lampaert was the surprise winner of the Tour de France’s opening time trial, while two-time defending champion Tadej Pogacar gained seconds on his biggest threats.

Lampaert, 31, earned the biggest victory of his career in Copenhagen. He started after all of the favorites and overtook countryman Wout van Aert by four seconds, crossing the 8.2-mile course in 15 minutes, 17 seconds.

Pogacar was third, seven seconds behind, followed by world time trial champion Filippo Ganna of Italy.

Pogacar gained eight and nine seconds on Jonas Vingegaard and Primoz Roglic, respectively, his top rivals to claim the Tour title in Paris in three weeks.

The Tour stays in Denmark for a flat stage Saturday.

