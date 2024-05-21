Yusuf English named Wilson boys basketball coach

FLORENCE (WBTW) – In a formal announcement on Tuesday, the Wilson High School Athletic Department introduced Yusuf English as the new head coach of the Wilson Tiger Basketball team.



Coach English currently serves as a teacher of English at Wilson High School. He is a native of Brooklyn New York and a graduate of Orange High School, in Orange, New Jersey. Coach English completed undergraduate studies at Allen University, in Columbia, South Carolina, where he graduated with a Bachelors of Arts degree in English. Continuing his education at Coker University, English also earned a dual Master of Education degree in Curriculum & Educational Technology.



“Coach English will bring a ton of experiences and a great work ethic to our athletic

program, and he will promote education, through discipline and work-ethic,” said Wilson High

School Athletic Director Derrick McQueen. “We’re excited to have Coach English lead our

boys’ basketball program.”



English began his basketball coaching career as an assistant coach under Coach Tim Gates,

at Allen University. He moved on from this position to become an assistant varsity coach and head junior varsity coach at Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School, in Orangeburg, South Carolina, where he assisted with coaching the Lady Bruinettes, under Head Coach Joshua Staley. After posting a winning record of 16-4 with his junior varsity team, and a visit to the girls 4A state championship with the varsity team, English was hired as the Boys’ Varsity Head Coach at Denmark-Olar High School, in Denmark, South Carolina. Over a course of three years, English led the Vikings to an overall win-loss record of 54-23, while also achieving rankings as high as number in Boys’ Class 1A. He guided four Viking student-athletes to earning opportunities to continue their education and play basketball at the next level.



“Coach English is a proven winner, and will continue the tradition of

developing champions, as well as disciplined young men at Wilson High School,” said Dr. Eric

Robinson, Principal of Wilson High School.



In 2016, English was named Hartsville High School’s Head Coach for the Boys’ Basketball

program. While at Hartsville, English eclipsed the coveted milestone of recording 100 varsity

wins, while posting an overall winning record of 73-52, and guiding over 17 student-athletes to

earning scholarships to play at the collegiate level. In his last three seasons leading the Red Foxes, English made two trips to the 4A Lower State Championship in 2021 and 2023. In his decorated career, English has had the honor of being selected as a coach in the South Carolina High School

League’s North/South All-Star Game (2021), has been named the Region Coach of the Year on

two occasions (2016 & 2021), and was recognized as the Morning News Coach of the Year (2023).



