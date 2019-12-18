Yurtseven scores 22 to lift Georgetown past UMBC 81-55

WASHINGTON (AP) -- Omer Yurtseven had a season-high 22 points and 13 rebounds as Georgetown romped past Maryland-Baltimore County 81-55 on Tuesday night for its fourth straight victory.

Jamorko Pickett and Jahvon Blair each had 15 points for Georgetown (8-3). Qudus Wahab posted career-highs with 10 points and nine rebounds. Yurtseven made 11 of 14 shots and blocked three shots.

Georgetown led 42-24 at the break with 12 points and 10 rebounds from Yurtseven. He scored 10 points through the first seven-plus minutes of the second half as the Hoyas led 59-30.

L.J. Owens had 16 points for the Retrievers (6-7). K.J. Jackson added 10 points, and Keondre Kennedy had six rebounds.

Georgetown takes on Samford at home on Saturday. Maryland-Baltimore County plays George Mason on the road on Saturday.

