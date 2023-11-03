Yuri Temirkanov, old-school Soviet conductor known for his romantic sound and misogyny – obituary

Yuri Temirkanov conducting the St Petersburg Philharmonic in 2017 - ullstein bild

Yuri Temirkanov, who has died aged 84, was a Russian conductor known for his old-school approach both to music-making and women; he drew rich, romantic sounds from orchestras in Britain, America and his homeland, but insisted that the presence of female conductors ran “counter to nature”.

On stage Temirkanov, who conducted without a baton, was an aloof figure, scowling his way through a concert. Off stage he divided opinion; some found him disdainful and stern, while others described him as softly spoken and courteous.

The musical results, especially in the Russian repertoire of Tchaikovsky, Rachmaninov and Shostakovich, were high-voltage affairs. “Temirkanov leapt into the arena with a performance of Glinka’s Russlan and Ludmilla Overture which fairly sizzled with vitality and power. No holds barred here,” noted a Daily Telegraph critic approvingly in 1978.

Temirkanov had made his British debut in 1972 conducting the Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra in Tikhon Khrennikov’s second piano concerto with the composer as soloist. Khrennikov’s position as first secretary of the Union of Soviet Composers and former Stalin acolyte casts doubt on Temirkanov’s later claims that he had avoided joining the Communist Party.

In 1977 he inspired lively playing from the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra in Prokofiev’s Third Piano Concerto with Dmitri Alexeev at the Royal Festival Hall in London. The following year he was appointed the orchestra’s principal guest conductor and from 1992 to 1998 was their principal conductor. He also achieved renown on the international stage when in 1988 he became the first Soviet artist to perform in the US since the outbreak of the Soviet-Afghan war.

Temirkanov had little truck with being a star conductor. He was unimpressed when the city of Baltimore, where he was Marin Alsop’s predecessor at the symphony orchestra, bestowed on him local-hero status, especially the excitement caused when he visited a jazz club. “I like jazz,” he shrugged. “I like good musicians. It doesn’t matter what they play.”

Yuri Katuyevich Temirkanov was born in Nalchik, in the North Caucasus, on December 10 1938, one of four children of Khatu Sagidovich Temirkanov, minister of culture in the republic of Kabardino-Balkaria who was executed by the Germans in 1941, and his wife, Polina Petyrovna. The composer Sergei Prokofiev lodged with the family while working on the opera War and Peace.

Temirkanov began playing the violin at age nine and soon added the viola to his repertoire. He was sent to a school for talented children in Leningrad and eventually joined the Conservatory there. From 1961 he played violin with the Leningrad Philharmonic and in 1966 won a conducting competition in Moscow, beating Maxim Shostakovich, the composer’s son, into fifth place.

Vladimir Putin bestowing a National Award on Temirkanov in June 2018 at the Kremlin - YURI KADOBNOV/AFP

After a year as Yevgeny Mravinsky’s assistant at the Leningrad Philharmonic, during which he was never actually allowed to conduct the orchestra, he was appointed music director of the Leningrad Symphony Orchestra, the city’s second orchestra. He also toured the US, Mexico and Canada with the violinist David Oistrakh and the Moscow Philharmonic Orchestra, sharing the conducting with the orchestra’s musical director Kirill Kondrashin.

When Mravinsky died in 1988, Temirkanov inherited the Leningrad Philharmonic and for a few years benefited from the orchestra’s special status under the Communists. Yet as he told The Daily Telegraph in 2002: “Everything has changed since the Communist time, and there is now very little money for culture.”

In a 2012 interview with the newspaper Nezavisimaya Gazeta, Temirkanov outlined his opinion of women conductors by quoting Karl Marx’s response to the question “What is your favourite virtue in a woman?” – “Weakness”. He added: “The essence of the conductor’s profession is strength. The essence of a woman is weakness.”

Temirkanov’s wife Irina Guseva died in 1997. Their son Vladimir, a violinist, also predeceased him.

Yuri Temirkanov, born December 10 1938, died November 2 2023