After Yuli Gurriel's suspension, Chief Wahoo should be next

Major League Baseball has taken action against racism in the game. It wasn’t just with words, which was all commissioner Rob Manfred gave after Baltimore Orioles outfielder Adam Jones heard racist taunts in Boston. It was with actions.

The league suspended Houston Astros first baseman Yulieski Gurriel on Saturday for five games after he was seen making a racial gesture toward Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Yu Darvish during Game 3 of the World Series. Gurriel will not serve the suspension during the World Series, however. He will serve it at the start of the 2018 season.

Shortly after the Jones incident, Manfred said “The behavior of these few ignorant individuals does not reflect the millions of great baseball fans who attend our games.” To show those words weren’t hollow, Manfred had to take action against Gurriel, though the punishment was lacking in this scenario.

The decision to suspend Gurriel was the right one, even if Manfred hedged on the punishment. As he announced the suspension, Manfred doubled down on his view of racism in baseball.

“There is no place in our game for the behavior or any behavior like the behavior we witnessed [Friday] night,” Manfred said. “There is no excuse or explanation that makes that type of behavior acceptable.”

He continued, “There needs to be disciplinary consequences to make clear that Major League Baseball is an institution that will not tolerate behavior of this type.”

If he truly believes that to be the case, Manfred will have to do more than just suspend Gurriel for five games next seen. If there truly is no place in the game for racism, Manfred will prevent the Cleveland Indians from using Chief Wahoo before the team plays another game.

Fans of the team have virulently opposed the league taking action against Chief Wahoo, often arguing the mascot is not offensive, and is paying homage to Native Americans. But that’s nothing more than fans rooting for laundry and trying to cling to tradition because they grew up with the symbol.