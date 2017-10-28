Yuli Gurriel suspended five games for racist gesture, won't serve during World Series

Houston Astros first baseman Yuli Gurriel has been suspended five games for his racial gesture directed at Dodgers pitcher Yu Darvish during Game 3 of the World Series, comissioner Rob Manfred announced on Saturday. Gurriel will not be forced to serve his suspension until the 2018 season, meaning he’s eligible to continue playing in the World Series.

Rob Manfred on Yuli Gurriel: "There is no place in our game for the behavior we witnessed last night." Said Gurriel admitted he was wrong. — Mike Oz (@mikeoz) October 28, 2017





Rob Manfred: Gurriel will be suspended for five games next season without pay and must go through offseason sensitivity training. — Mike Oz (@mikeoz) October 28, 2017





Gurriel, 33, was seen making a slanted eye gesture in the dugout after hitting a home run against Darvish in the second inning. Gurriel, who is from Cuba, appeared to say the word “chinito,” which translates to ‘little Chinese boy.” Video of the incident quickly spread, leading Gurriel to apologize for his actions after the game.

“I didn’t want to offend anybody,” Gurriel said after the game. “I was commenting to my family that I didn’t have any luck against Japanese pitchers here in the United States. I didn’t want to offend anybody in Japan. I have a lot of respect for Japan. I played in Japan.”

Darvish also released a statement after the game encouraging fans to learn from Gurriel’s mistake.

Many, including Yahoo Sports’ Jeff Passan, called for Gurriel to be suspended. Others, such as Dylan Hernandez of the Los Angeles Times, attempted to put Gurriel’s gesture in context. Hernandez, whose mother is Japanese, was not personally offended.