Yuli Gurriel suspended five games for racist gesture, won't serve during World Series
Houston Astros first baseman Yuli Gurriel has been suspended five games for his racial gesture directed at Dodgers pitcher Yu Darvish during Game 3 of the World Series, comissioner Rob Manfred announced on Saturday. Gurriel will not be forced to serve his suspension until the 2018 season, meaning he’s eligible to continue playing in the World Series.
Rob Manfred on Yuli Gurriel: "There is no place in our game for the behavior we witnessed last night." Said Gurriel admitted he was wrong.
Rob Manfred: Gurriel will be suspended for five games next season without pay and must go through offseason sensitivity training.
Gurriel, 33, was seen making a slanted eye gesture in the dugout after hitting a home run against Darvish in the second inning. Gurriel, who is from Cuba, appeared to say the word “chinito,” which translates to ‘little Chinese boy.” Video of the incident quickly spread, leading Gurriel to apologize for his actions after the game.
“I didn’t want to offend anybody,” Gurriel said after the game. “I was commenting to my family that I didn’t have any luck against Japanese pitchers here in the United States. I didn’t want to offend anybody in Japan. I have a lot of respect for Japan. I played in Japan.”
Darvish also released a statement after the game encouraging fans to learn from Gurriel’s mistake.
Many, including Yahoo Sports’ Jeff Passan, called for Gurriel to be suspended. Others, such as Dylan Hernandez of the Los Angeles Times, attempted to put Gurriel’s gesture in context. Hernandez, whose mother is Japanese, was not personally offended.
The five-game ban falls right in the middle of previous bans with similar overtones. Both Matt Joyce and Kevin Pillar were given two games eariler this season for using anti-gay slurs. Pillar’s suspension came directly from the Blue Jays. Umpire Bruce Froemming was suspended for 10 days without pay for making an anti-Semitic remark to an MLB employee in 2003.
According to USA Today’s Bob Nightengale, the union fought hard against a one-game ban for Gurriel during the World Series. The argument being one game now would be equal to a 50-game suspension considering time left in the season. Manfred ultimately agreed, and he neither Gurriel nor the union will challenge the decision.
Manfred said 4 reasons not to suspend Gurriel for WS: (1) Will affect him monetarily in season. (2) Doesn't want to punish other 24 players
(3)Darvish statement made Manfred thing it's OK to wait to regular season and (4) Gives Gurriel chance to appeal, but doesn't think he will.
The Astros has an opening to hand down their own punishment ahead of Game 4. It doesn’t appear that is coming. Gurriel is penciled into the lineup hitting fifth and playing first base.
Gurriel’s absence definitely would have been felt by the Astros. He hit .299 during the regular season with 18 homers and 75 RBIs. He’s been even better during the postseason, reaching base safely in all but two of Houston’s 14 games. His .340 average is second only to Jose Altuve (.345) among Astros regulars.
