Yuki Tsunoda to stay at Visa RB F1 team for 2025 season

Japanese Formula 1 driver Yuki Tsunoda of the Scuderia AlphaTauri Racing Team drives during practice session ahead of the Formula One Canadian Grand Prix at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve. Alessio De Marco/ZUMA Press Wire/dpa

Japanese driver Yuki Tsunoda will stay at Visa RB for the 2025 Formula One season, the team said on Saturday ahead of the Canadian Grand Prix.

"Visa Cash App RB is pleased to announce that it has taken up the option on our agreement with Yuki Tsunoda that will see the Japanese driver stay with the team for 2025," the team said in a statement.

The 24-year-old has been with Red Bull's sister team since his F1 debut in 2021 (then Alpha Tauri) and is currently enjoying one of his best seasons.

Tsunoda has scored 19 points in to lead his team to a sixth place in the constructors' standings after eight races.

"It’s a good feeling to have my future decided so early in the year," the driver said.

"The team has a big development project ahead and I’m excited to be part of it. It’s great to know that everyone appreciates all the hard work I have put in and that the team believes I can help it move further up the grid," he added.

Visa RB team principal Laurent Mekies said: "The step up he has made this year is simply phenomenal, and he keeps surprising us all, race after race. There’s no doubting his natural speed to which he has now added a much more mature approach and this combination makes him a very quick and consistent performer, and a great team player."

It's still unclear who will be Tsunoda's team-mate next season. Current Visa RB driver Daniel Ricciardo hasn't had convincing performances this year and will likely be dismissed.