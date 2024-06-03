Yuka Saso wins 2024 U.S Women’s Open golf title at Lancaster Country Club

LANCASTER — History was made Sunday evening at the 2024 U.S Women’s Open at Lancaster Country Club, as Yuka Saso became the first player in USGA history to win the U.S Women’s Open on separate occasions for different countries.

Yuka Saso poses with the trophy after winning the 2024 U.S Women’s Open at Lancaster Country Club. (COURTESY OF BILL SNOOK)

Representing Japan, Saso, 22, shot a 2-under 68 Sunday and was exceptional down the stretch, making four birdies and just one bogey to post a 3-under 32 coming in and claim the title with a 4-under 276.

Saso won the tournament in 2021 at The Olympic Club in San Francisco, Calif., while representing the Philippines, the country of her mother, before switching her national allegiances to Japan, the country of her father, a few months later.

“It feels great,” an emotional Saso told NBC’s Tom Abbott at the prize ceremony. “I think winning in 2021 I represented the Philippines. I feel like I was able to give back to my mom. This year I was able to represent Japan, and I think I was able to give back to my dad. I’m very happy that I was able to do it. It’s just a wonderful feeling that I was able to give back to my parents in the same way.”

Yuka Saso speaking with NBC’s Tom Abbott at the prize ceremony following winning the 2024 U.S Women’s Open at Lancaster Country Club. (COURTESY OF BILL SNOOK)

Saso made back-to-back birdies on the 163-yard, par-3 12th, and the 518-yard, par-4 13th, as well as the 453-yard, par-4 15th and the 232-yard, par-4 16th.

After driving 283 yards into the right rough on the 13th, Saso’s third shot from the fairway found the green just under three feet from the hole for an easy birdie.

Yuka Saso drives off the tee at No. 1 at the 2024 U.S Women’s Open at Lancaster Country Club. (COURTESY OF BILL SNOOK)

Another strong approach all but secured the win on the 15th, as Saso hit her second shot within six feet of the hole before draining the birdie and taking a two-shot lead at 4-under.

Before her strong showing on the back nine, Saso double bogeyed the 164-yard, par-3 sixth with a four-putt. She went on to make five consecutive pars before closing out strong.

“I think just following my routine makes me focus more on what I have to do, so I think that helps a little bit to make myself focus, stay focused,” Saso said.

The win is Saso’s first win since her last U.S Women’s Open victory in 2021 and earned her a $2.4 million winner’s check.

“Since 2021 I haven’t won after that,” Saso said when asked about her emotions following the win. “I think it just makes it special because after a long wait, and I wasn’t expecting to win the U.S. Women’s Open, every time I — last time, too, I wasn’t expecting it, and this time, too, I wasn’t expecting it. I think that’s why it made me a bit emotional.

“Winning just makes you look back in all the things that your family and your team and my sponsors, they supported me throughout good or bad.”

Yuka Saso lifts up the trophy for the fans in attendance at the ceremony following her win at the 2024 U.S Women’s Open at Lancaster Country Club. (COURTESY OF BILL SNOOK)

While Saso was exceptional on the back nine, the three co-leaders after 54 holes faltered on Sunday.

Minjee Lee from Australia, the 2022 champion, birdied the 419-yard, par-4 first before the round started to slip away.

Lee posted a 2-over 37 on the front nine going out, before bogeying the 435-yard, par-4 10th and finding even more problems at the troublesome 12th; the same hole that effectively ended Nelly Korda’s tournament chances when she shot a 10 there on the first day.

Lee’s tee shot hit the low end of the green before rolling down the slope and into the creek. Her next shot from the drop zone landed on the green 19 feet from the hole and then she two-putted for a double bogey.

After beginning the day at 5-under, Lee closed out the round with an 8-over 78 and a final round score of 3-over 283 to finish tied for ninth.

Australia’s Minjee Lee teeing off at No. 1 at the 2024 U.S Women’s Open at Lancaster Country Club. (COURTESY OF BILL SNOOK)

“ I think I did a lot of good things but obviously didn’t play very well today and I’m disappointed that I didn’t do better,” Lee said. “Yeah, I feel like — obviously I’m going to acknowledge my disappointment and then come back stronger, take the positives out of the week, you know. It’s a lot of pressure on the last day, so wasn’t my best performance but I’m sure there will be many better performances ahead.”

Andrea Lee, who also entered the day tied for first at 5-under, shot a 5-over 75 to finish the tournament tied for third at even par 280. Lee made just one birdie on the 12th, five bogeys and one double bogey.

Andrea Lee finished tied for third with Ally Ewing at even par 280.

“It was tough out there,” Andrea Lee said. “Obviously didn’t have my best right from the start. I was pretty nervous, but yeah, just didn’t have great shots out there. I had a couple of drives that really cost me, especially the double on (hole) 4.

Andrea Lee at the 2024 U.S Women’s Open at Lancaster Country Club. (COURTESY OF BILL SNOOK)

“But I tried to fight my way back, especially on the back nine with a birdie on 12. I felt like I was still in it. I really grinded out there. I tried to come back, but yeah, it was tough. I just didn’t have my best today.”

Thailand’s Wichanee Meechai, the third and final player who entered Sunday tied for first, finished in a three-way tie for sixth at 2-over 282 after shooting a 7-over 77 in the final round. Meechai had just one birdie on the 232-yard, par-4 16th, but made five bogeys and one double bogey.

“I played pretty bad today, but I feel like I can play better,” Meechai said. “It’s the U.S. Open; the pins were so hard today. I’m just so excited today. Sometimes you can play bad golf on one day, but I’m kind of proud of myself that I can handle this week pretty good.

Thailand’s Wichanee Meechai teeing off at No. 1 at the 2024 U.S Women’s Open at Lancaster Country Club. (COURTESY OF BILL SNOOK)

“I finished top 10, which means next year I can get in and play next year, which I’ll try to come back stronger and play better.”

Japan’s Hinako Shibuno finished in second place with a 1-under 279 after shooting a 2-over 72 on Sunday. Thailand’s Arpichaya Yubol placed fifth with a 1-over 281 after scoring a 1-under 69 Sunday.

Asterisk Talley, Catherine Park and Megan Schofill all finished tied for the low amateur with a 12-over 292.

From left, Asterisk Talley, Catherine Park and Megan Schofill at the prize ceremony following the 2024 U.S Women’s Open at Lancaster Country Club. (COURTESY OF BILL SNOOK)