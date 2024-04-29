Yuge boom! Rutgers wrestling Yaraslau Slavikouski is coming back for one more ride

Yaraslau Slavikouski isn’t going anywhere but will return to Rutgers wrestling.

A transfer portal addition last spring, Slavikouski had a strong first season at Rutgers. He compiled a 22-8 record on his way to All-American honors.

Following the season, Slavikouski entered the transfer portal. His return gives Rutgers a potential top-10 team heading into next season.

Slavikouski joined Rutgers last year from Harvard, instantly filling a pressing need at heavyweight.

In a statement on the Rutgers athletics website, Slavikouski underscored his commitment to the program and his return to the Scarlet Knights.

“I am really excited to use my final year of eligibility here at Rutgers,” Slavikouski said in a statement. “We had an awesome finish to the season, and I look forward to getting back after it with my coaches and the rest of our team.”

He was one of two Rutgers wrestlers to earn All-American honors, joining Dylan Shawver at 133 pounds.

Last year, Rutgers finished the season 12-5 and with a 4-4 record in the Big Ten. The Big Ten is considered the toughest conference in the country for wrestling.

