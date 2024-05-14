Yuengling Shamrock Marathon brings in $22 million to Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The 52nd annual Yuengling Shamrock Marathon was able to bring in an impressive $22 million in revenue to the resort city.

According to a release, over 20,000 people attended this year’s event, which took place between March 15-17, and was able to boost tourism and generate significant revenue for local businesses.

Couples run Yuengling Shamrock marathon and half marathon

“J&A Racing produces events throughout the year that boost not only the City’s economy, but spirit, too,” Virginia Beach Conventions and Visitors Bureau Director Nancy Helman said. “We are grateful for their continued partnership and look forward to many more fun, successful seasons!”

The event, which works to promote fitness and healthy living among participants, also patronizes local hotels, restaurants and shops. 14,729 hotel rooms were booked along the Virginia Beach Oceanfront during the weekend, according to the release.

“We are proud to host an event that not only brings the community together, but also supports our local businesses and economy,” Race Director’s Jerry and Amy Frostick said. “The Yuengling Shamrock Marathon has become a beloved tradition in Virginia Beach, and we look forward to continuing to make a positive impact on our city for years to come.”

Registration for next year’s marathon, which is scheduled to take place between March 14-16, 2025 is now open on the Yuengling Shamrock Marathon’s website here.

Check with WAVY.com for more updates.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.