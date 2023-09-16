Yucca Valley tops Cathedral City as Lions' fourth quarter rally falls short

Myles Harper (6) of Yucca Valley High runs the ball against Cathedral City in Cathedral City, Calif., on Sept. 15, 2023.

The Yucca Valley High School football team wanted to prove that it was better than its winless record through three games, and the Trojans saw the first game of the Desert Valley League slate on Friday as the time to do it.

Despite playing without star quarterback Michael Ramos, Jr. and all-league running back Stephon Rogers, Yucca Valley still managed to prove a point in a 35-28 win over previously unbeaten Cathedral City.

"We're going to get better each week, we're going to get healthy and we're going to be a powerhouse in league," Trojans head coach Jeremy Johnson told his team as it huddled together after the game.

While Yucca Valley got the win, Cathedral City exited the game with about as much positivity. The Lions lost this matchup 48-0 last season and very nearly won this year's. In doing so, the Lions validated their unbeaten start to the season through two games. A third game was canceled because of lightning with Cathedral City leading 14-0.

"I told our guys that we can compete with anybody in our league," Lions head coach Richard Lee said. "Yucca Valley is one of the top teams in the DVL and had a few plays gone differently we would've won this game."

The two teams came out and scored 35 quick points in the first quarter and Yucca Valley led 28-14 through the game's first 14 minutes. The Trojans and Lions then settled in defensively and scored just 21 points combined during the final 34 minutes of the game.

Yucca Valley had breakdowns on special teams, allowing punt and kick returns for touchdowns. But Cathedral City routinely gave the Trojans a short field and that proved to be the difference in the game.

The moment

After falling behind by two touchdowns, Cathedral City still nearly came back to win. But with under eight minutes to play and trailing 35-21, Lions quarterback Cristian Crittenden threw an interception in the end zone that destroyed a would-be scoring drive.

Malachi Harper (2) of Yucca Valley intercepts a pass intended for Javier Godinez (2) of Cathedral City in Cathedral City, Calif., on Sept. 15, 2023.

The Trojans were able to empty much of the clock after that, so that even when the Lions returned a punt for a touchdown in the final minute there was not enough time left to finish the comeback.

The stars

Yucca Valley's Javin Hudson, who played for the first time since a leg injury forced him to miss last week's game and part of the game before, caught a pair of touchdown passes and intercepted another to keep Cathedral City out of the end zone. He finished with four catches for 50 yards.

Filling in for Ramos, Noah Hall threw the two touchdown passes to Hudson and was 11-for-17 passing for 146 yards. He also scored a touchdown on a run that ended up being the game-winner.

Ethan Rodriguez (9) of Yucca Valley High School makes a catch during the football game in Cathedral City, Calif., on Sept. 15, 2023.

Yucca Valley's Myles and Malachi Harper carried the ball in Rodgers' absence, combining for 183 yards on 23 carries. Malachi Harper had 139 of those yards and Myles Harper scored a pair of rushing touchdowns.

For Cathedral City, Rene Romero scored three touchdowns in the loss. He caught four passes for 123 yards and two touchdowns and returned a punt 82 yards for another score.

Lions running back Noah Gannon returned a kickoff for a touchdown and carried the ball 19 times for 136 yards.

Noah Gannon (20) of Cathedral City runs the ball against Yucca Valley in Cathedral City, Calif., on Sept. 15, 2023.

The takeaway

Let's start with the bad. The Trojans and Lions combined for 22 penalties (11 each) and each team gave away too many points. Yucca Valley allowed two return touchdowns and Cathedral City didn't force the Trojans to drive more than 50 yards on three separate scoring drives. Those things will surely cost them in future games.

But the good news is that both teams should come out of this game energetic. The Trojans are 1-0 in the DVL and the Lions got one of the league's toughest opponents out of the way and they were in the game until the end. That should help continue the positive momentum they've had early this season.

Malachi Harper (2) of Yucca Valley High School runs the ball during the football game in Cathedral City, Calif., on Sept. 15, 2023.

Up next

Yucca Valley will travel to Banning (1-3, 0-1 DVL) on Friday. Cathedral City will play at home against Twentynine Palms (1-3, 1-0).

Andrew John covers sports in the Coachella Valley for The Desert Sun and the USA TODAY Nework. Email him at andrew.john@desertsun.com.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: Yucca Valley hangs on to beat Cathedral City, 35-28, to open DVL play