Yucca Valley opens 2023 high school football season atop our power rankings

The 2023 high school football season in the Coachella Valley officially kicks off on Thursday, Aug. 17, with the majority of first-week games happening a day later. The Desert Sun will keep you plugged in on all things football throughout the season, from game recaps, statistical leader updates, our weekly Friday Night Heroes and our weekly power rankings.

Before we get to the first action, let's start with our preseason power rankings, from 1-15.

These are always a source of debate throughout the valley, as the teams on the back end of the rankings naturally feel slighted and some even prove us wrong in how they open the season. That being said, here's the first look at what we expect from area teams entering the 2023 high school football season.

1. Yucca Valley

There's a lot to like about Yucca Valley this year, which is why the Trojans start the season in the top spot. To start, they return star quarterback Michael Ramos, Jr., an all-league performer who accounted for 42 touchdowns in 10 games last season. They also return the Desert Valley League defensive player of the year in safety Javin Hudson, who scored a school-record 15 receiving touchdowns last year.

Mix in running back Stephon Rogers, who ran for 1,233 yards and 12 touchdowns last season, and receiver Myles Harper, who recorded 882 receiving yards and caught 10 touchdown passes, and this offense should be electric.

Yucca Valley's Javin Hudson breaks a tackle against Coachella Valley, Sept. 30, 2022.

Defensively, Hudson (76 tackles, five interceptions) will lead the Trojans, along with all-league lineman Paul Cole (87 tackles, 7.5 sacks), Harper (79 tackles, three interceptions) and his twin brother, Malachi (14 passes defensed).

Time will tell if Yucca Valley will in fact be this good in 2023.

2. Palm Springs

Dan Murphy is gone after 11 seasons as the head coach at Palm Springs. But longtime assistant Darryl Goree has taken over and he has some nice young talent to start with. That includes a big, experienced offensive line, a lightning-and-thunder running combo in Jordan Johnson and Isaac Hernandez, and a depth core of speedy yet unproven receivers.

Defensively, sophomore linebacker Koa Rapolla is back after earning first team all-league honors. He'll lead what appears to be a very talented young defense that could pick up where it left off a year ago when it allowed the fewest points in the DEL.

3. Coachella Valley

Coachella Valley, coming off a 9-2 season, averaged 41 points per game last season. But expect this year's team to be even more difficult to stop.

Yes, that's right. We all know that junior running back Aaron Ramirez (1,873 yards and 30 touchdowns) is back, but he has arguably a better supporting cast around him this year. It starts with junior receiver Mikey Rodriguez and sophomore receiver Ivan Camargo, two of the fastest, strongest, most versatile and athletic players in the program. Junior Derek Calderon, an accurate quarterback who has the arm to go deep often, will take over under center, behind a massive offensive line.

4. Shadow Hills

The Knights (4-6 in 2022) had by far the least efficient offense in the DEL last season, scoring just 71 points in five league games. But the defense was again solid and there was a ton of talent in the program.

JoJo Diaz of Shadow Hills High scores a touchdown against Palm Springs in Indio, Calif., on Friday, October 14, 2022.

Fast forward to this season and the Knights again should have a stacked defense, led by arguably the top defensive player in the valley in linebacker Jermiah Peffers. They should also have a much better offense, with quarterback Greg Hollis and receiver Xavier Rodriguez each back after they left the team, not to mention what appears to be a stout offensive line and starting running back JoJo Diaz (723 yards and 6 TDs). Shadow Hills should be much better this season.

5. Xavier Prep

The Saints were just 3-7 last season and they've lost quarterback Ryder Ruiz, one of the best and most influential players in program history. So where does that leave them? Surprisingly, this team could still be better.

The reason is because last year's team was riddled with injuries and the depth was fairly thin. With several key players back and everyone seemingly healthy, the Saints should be pretty good. They have a Division I caliber pass rusher in Kyle Hill, who missed most of last season with an ACL injury, a potential Division I prospect in 6-foot-8, 340-pound tackle Elijah Vaikona, leading tackler Jesus Pazos (130 tackles) and a trio of proven receivers in Tyson Ruiz, T.J. Bosley and Braden Cervello.

6. Palm Desert

The Aztecs are aiming for what would be a seventh consecutive league title. So, why are they ranked so low here when the last six seasons they've arguably been the best team in the valley?

The answer to that question lies in the fact that Palm Desert lost its star quarterback and running back, a record-breaking receiver, a Division I offensive lineman, another all-league lineman at center and the DEL defensive player of the year on the defensive line. Senior Dawson Johnson is an absolute star who should end up playing Division I football somewhere, but there's also a lot of unproven talent on the roster for new head coach Rudy Forti.

7. Rancho Mirage

Rancho Mirage has a ton of speed and athleticism this year, but it's largely unproven. Star linebacker Abel Flores and junior Jeremiah Williams, a linebacker and running back who is primed for a breakout season, will be the two most important returnees.

The Rattlers (2-8 in 2022) should be much better than they were a year ago, but how much better? That's still yet to be determined.

8. La Quinta

La Quinta won a share of the Desert Empire League title last year and won a playoff game. It was a massive success story for the Blackhawks, a team that had not reached the postseason since 2018.

La Quinta's Aiden Nsubuga (3) carries the ball during the second quarter of their game at Xavier College Preparatory High School in Palm Desert, Calif., Friday, Oct. 14, 2022.

This season, La Quinta returns one of the top players in the valley in star running back Aiden Nsubuga. But the supporting cast around the junior is largely unproven. Eight all-league players are gone, including quarterback Tommy Ansley, who was the league's offensive player of the year. For that reason, the Blackhawks will again enter the season with something to prove.

9. Indio

Indio has turned into a proud program in recent years, following years of disappointment on the football field. The Rajahs reached the postseason for the first time in 30 years last season, finishing the season third in the DVL.

The Rajahs lost a lot of senior leadership from last year's team, which shut out five opponents, but there's now a foundation for success and a coaching staff that has proven it can win. Expect Indio to again be competitive, even if they'll be young and working with several new faces.

10. Desert Hot Springs

This should be an exciting year for the Golden Eagles, a team that was 2-8 last season. For starters, there's a new head coach in Roy Provost and a few new players who have already proven themselves at other schools. It starts with running back Christian Davis and safety Jade Slack, two players who were important contributors last season at Beaumont.

Mix in Messiah Smith at quarterback, speedy, bouncy receivers in basketball stars Joel and Jordan Glaspie as his primary targets and another set of twins in Jaymere and Jaire Broach and Desert Hot Springs will have an array of rangy athletes to utilize on offense and defense.

11. Twentynine Palms

The Wildcats have a new coach and a roster that looks a lot different than it did in 2022. So, what can we expect? Well, for starters, according to new head coach Eric Tili, we can expect a lot of excitement and a young team that will be disciplined. Those things will be essential to win in the DVL this year.

12. Cathedral City

Head coach Richard Lee is the longest-tenured head coach in the valley, entering his 12th season at the helm. Lee has a way of getting the best out of his players, so that should again be the case this year.

Cathedral City High School varsity football players Noah Gannon, left, and Rene Romero during practice at the school in Cathedral City, Calif., on July 27, 2023.

The Lions (3-7 in 2022) have some talent returning this season, but the big question will be Cathedral City's depth. That has been the team's biggest weakness, not a lack of talent, in recent years. Even if the Lions can stay healthy and find some consistency on offense, we'll have to see if they have the depth to compete in the DVL.

13. Desert Mirage

Desert Mirage will begin the season coming off a last-place 2022 season in the Desert Valley League. Will this season be different? It's tough to say, at least right now, because the rest of the league looks either as formidable or even better than it did last season. The Thermal school might be better, too, but time will tell.

14. Desert Christian Academy

The Conquerors (4-6 in 2023) lost their starting quarterback, running back and leading tackler from last year's squad that lost its lone matchup against a valley team, in a 12-7 loss to Desert Mirage. The Bermuda Dunes private school is seemingly further along as an 11-man team than Desert Chapel, but not by much.

15. Desert Chapel

The Palm Springs private school enters this season with a new head coach and a lot of unknowns in what will be its first season of 11-man football. Can the Eagles hang with the rest of the valley? We'll find out as soon as Sept. 15, when Desert Chapel faces Desert Christian Academy.

Andrew John covers sports in the Coachella Valley for The Desert Sun and the USA TODAY Network. Email him at andrew.john@desertsun.com.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: High school football power rankings: Yucca Valley is the preseason No. 1