Yucca Valley makes statement with dominant 35-0 win over Buena Park to reach CIF semis

Yucca Valley's football team made a statement on Friday and as a result they’ll have another home CIF Southern Section playoff game.

The Trojans were dominant Friday in a 35-0 win over Buena Park and will now play in the Division 12 semifinals. The win was Yucca Valley’s ninth consecutive.

Yucca Valley will now face Santa Fe at home on Friday. A win would secure a spot in the CIF-SS Division 12 championship game.

While the Yucca Valley offense scored five times Friday, it was the Trojans’ defense that took center stage. Completing a shutout at this stage in the postseason is a rarity, and Yucca Valley made it look easy, forcing two turnovers and allowing the Coyotes to cross midfield just three times.

“Our offense gets talked about a lot,” Trojans senior Javin Hudson said, “but our defense is really good, too, and we showed that tonight.”

Yucca Valley head coach Jeremy Johnson finally has all his star players healthy, and it couldn’t come at a better time. The Trojans lost three games earlier this season while three all-league players sat with injuries, including Hudson, quarterback Michael Ramos, Jr. and running back Stephon Rogers.

Javin Hudson celebrates a touchdown for Yucca Valley during their CIF win over Buena Park in Yucca Valley , Calif., Nov. 10, 2023.

With them all back, Yucca Valley has looked unstoppable. The Trojans beat Wilson in the opening round of the playoffs, 49-21, after topping rival Twentynine Palms 83-7 in the regular season finale.

The Trojans have outscored their last three opponents 167-28, and two of those teams were playoff teams.

Against Buena Park, Yucca Valley scored four first half touchdowns and kept the Coyotes off the scoreboard despite seemingly having the win secured early in the second half.

“That’s exactly what we talked about in the locker room before the game,” Johnson said. “We wanted to come out and put them away early. I knew that if we could come out hot, get some scores on them we’d be able to burn the clock out.”

The stars

Myles Harper was again the star of the game, rushing for 161 yards and three touchdowns. On defense, he forced a fumble on a big hit and intercepted a pass.

Hudson also had a big game. He caught four passes for 96 yards and scored the first touchdown of the game, just two minutes into the game to set the tone.

Michael Ramos Jr. throws for Yucca Valley during their CIF win over Buena Park in Yucca Valley , Calif., Nov. 10, 2023.

Ramos was 8-for-10 passing for 174 yards, and he also ran for a touchdown in the second half that added an exclamation point on the win.

Malachi Harper caught two passes for 51 yards.

Johnson said that the offensive line deserved a lot of credit for its play in the game, which allowed the Trojans to sustain drives.

By the numbers

In two playoff games, Myles Harper has rushed for 442 yards and seven touchdowns on 39 carries.

Ramos is 18-for-23 passing for 308 yards and two touchdowns without throwing an interception.

Myles Harper runs for a first down for Yucca Valley during their CIF win over Buena Park in Yucca Valley , Calif., Nov. 10, 2023.

In those two playoff games, Yucca Valley has outscored opponents 70-14 in the first half.

Trojans using the 'tush push'

The Philadelphia Eagles aren’t the only team having success with the “tush push” this season.

On Friday, Yucca Valley used the play multiple times and scored a touchdown using it in the second half.

For those unfamiliar with the play, a tush push play is when offensive players crowd behind the quarterback to push him, with the ball in his hands, through the opposing team’s defensive line. It’s typically used in short-yardage situations.

Ramos scored on the play in the fourth quarter, from the 1-yard line.

Looking ahead

Yucca Valley is excited to host another home football game this week, and Johnson said that he hopes that the home field advantage will aid the Trojans as they attempt to take one more step toward a CIF championship game appearance.

“It’s a huge advantage for us,” Johnson said. “These guys play well at home, and it’s like a feather in our hat. These fans have been great to us, this community has been great for us. We’re excited.”

Andrew John covers sports in the Coachella Valley at The Desert Sun and the USA TODAY Network. Email him at andrew.john@desertsun.com.

Stephon Rogers runs for a first down for Yucca Valley during their CIF win over Buena Park in Yucca Valley , Calif., Nov. 10, 2023.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: Yucca Valley tops Buena Park 35-0 to reach CIF semifinals