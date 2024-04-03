Yuba-Sutter's own Farris, Conway representing collegiate D-I softball: Conway, Michigan in first place in Big Ten conference

Apr. 2—East Nicolaus High product Danni Farris has found herself a new home on the east coast as a member of the Pittsburgh Panthers of the Atlantic Coast Conference.

Farris, a member of back-to-back Northern Section championship teams at East Nicolaus as a senior and junior, is in her freshman year at Pitt and has been used solely in the circle.

Farris has appeared in six games and started once in conference. The Marysville native is 0-2 with an 8.31 ERA and 1.88 WHIP (walks plus hits per innings pitched.)

Farris has thrown 16 total innings as of April 2 and has totaled an opponents batting average of .348 through 66 batters faced.

Overall, Farris is 1-3 with a 6.40 ERA and 1.74 WHIP in 35 innings.

Farris and Pitt (9-24, 1-11) continue ACC action Friday against Boston College. To steam the game visit https://es.pn/3U1Thb4.

Conway, Michigan a perfect 6-0 in Big Ten

Jenissa Conway, another Yuba-Sutter native and graduate of MHS last year, has helped Michigan to 10 straight wins and back-to-back Big Ten series victories as the Wolverines have improved to 24-11 and a perfect 6-0 to stand alone in first a game up on Nebraska.

Conway has started all 35 games in center field and is hitting .253 in 91 at-bats with a .637 slugging percentage.

In the power department, Conway has eight home runs, four triples and three doubles with 25 RBI as of April 2.

In center, Conway has made one error and collected 55 putouts with two outfield assists for a .983 fielding percentage.

Conway and Michigan continue Big Ten play Friday against Northwestern. To stream the game visit https://bit.ly/3vfvTxl.