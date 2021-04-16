Yuba College pauses baseball, softball activity until next week

Apr. 16—Yuba College baseball and softball have both officially paused all activity until at least next week due to a COVID-19 positive test within its athletic program, Athletic Director Erick Burns said Thursday.

Yuba baseball was scheduled to open a three-game series in Oakland against Laney College on Thursday with a doubleheader originally scheduled for Friday.

The earliest Yuba could resume its season is Thursday, April 22, at home against Contra Costa College.

Home games for all spring contests are closed to the general public for the time being, Burns said.

Yuba College softball was scheduled to open its season this week, Burns said.

While it is unfortunate to go into a 10-day COVID protocol, Burns said given the rigid testing and safety protocol in place at the college it was not a surprise.

"It was a matter of time," he said.

The sports that are green lit this spring are baseball, softball and track and field, Burns said.

