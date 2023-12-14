Yuba College opens Kris Kringle Tournament at No. 5 in state poll

Dec. 13—The Yuba College men's basketball team enters its final tournament before the start of Bay Valley Conference play Thursday when it opens up the Santa Rosa-hosted bracket against Copper Mountain out of Joshua Tree.

The 49ers (7-2) slipped this week one spot to No. 5 in the California Community College Men's Basketball Coaches Association weekly poll. San Diego City College took over the fourth spot after taking down Doug Cornelius's squad, 71-69 in the finals of the Grossmont Invitational on Dec. 3.

Yuba's other loss came the following week when it fell at Butte College. The Roadrunners were a preseason top-25 team in the CCCMBCA North Regional poll. However, Yuba would bounceback on Dec. 9 with a win over Sierra College, 63-40, earning Cornelius' 498th career win as head coach of Yuba College.

Cornelius tries for No. 499 today (Thursday) at 2 p.m. against Copper Mountain (4-5). CMC freshman point guard DJ Ralston is among the leaders in the state in 3-point field goal percentage, converting at a 10th-best 52 percent rate.

For Yuba, Majer Sullivan has been a surprise for the 49ers as a solid inside presence. The 6-foot-9 sophomore from Antelope is third in the state in field goal percentage (69 percent). Yuba's leading scorer is Medford native Devon Malcolm, who's averaging 16.6 points per game to rank fourth among Bay Valley stars. Devin Carson from Los Medanos, leads the state at over 25 points per game. Yuba gets its first taste with No. 27 Los Medanos (6-5) in a BVC contest Jan. 17 at home at 7:30 p.m. at the Marysville campus.

Sophomore Caden Flowers comes in today averaging 13.7 points per game for Yuba College.

Other teams in the Kris Kringle bracket include Foothill, Redwoods, Mendocino, Pasadena City, Feather River and host Santa Rosa.

The finals are set for 8 p.m. Saturday.