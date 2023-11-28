Yuba College men's basketball to host CCSF in state top-5 matchup

Nov. 27—Undefeated Yuba College men's basketball has its toughest test of the season Tuesday when it hosts City College of San Francisco in its home-opener at 6 p.m. at Yuba College's Marysville campus.

Yuba College (3-0) is ranked No. 4 in the Nov. 21 edition of the California Community College Men's Basketball Coaches Association state poll, while CCSF (6-1) sits at No. 3.

For Yuba College, it opened the season at No. 2 — its highest preseason ranking since 2005 — but slipped two spots due to what the CCCMBCA called a "slow start," reflective in its 32nd non-conference RPI rating.

CCSF, by contrast, has wins over three top-25 programs, including two in the CCCMBCA top-15.

CCSF is a member of the Coast North Conference alongside perennial state powers Las Positas and Skyline. The Rams have the top-ranked 3-point shooter in the Coast North in Ray Spears, who is converting at over 50 percent through seven games.

Players to watch for Yuba College are two of the premier scorers in the Bay Valley Conference in sophomores Devon Malcolm and Caden Flowers. Malcolm is averaging over 23 points per game, while Flowers comes in at 16.3 per contest.

Tuesday marks the start of a tough stretch for Yuba College, with the 49ers set to open the Grossmont Invitational against No. 11 Moorpark (5-2) on Friday in San Diego.

The Yuba College women's team (0-5) is at Cosumnes River College on Tuesday at 6 p.m.