Yuba College to induct 24th Hall of Fame Athletic class Saturday

Apr. 26—Six members of the Yuba College athletic program will be inducted into the 24th edition of the Yuba College Athletic Hall of Fame tonight (Saturday) at the Yuba College main gymnasium at 2088 North Beale Road, Marysville. The seventh honoree, Jim Lemos, aka. "Voice of Yuba College basketball," will be recognized alongside the inductees during the ceremony. Lemos is the public address announcer for 49ers basketball games for the last 26 years.

The Hall of Fame inductees include: Geromy Scaggs (football 1999-00), Daniel Boyle (baseball 1999-01), Ted Hoal (football head coach 1995-2018), Kelli Huarte (women's soccer 2002-03), Jon Sheets (2003-05), and Jason Spain (men's soccer head coach 1997-2010).

The night begins with a social hour (no host beer and wine bar) at 5 p.m., followed by dinner at 6 p.m. and the ceremony at 7 p.m.

How to reserve tickets for the 24th Yuba banquet

To RSVP visit http://weblink.donorperfect.com/YubaHallofFame2024. Reservations are $50 per person. For questions or accommodations contact Alyssa Emerson at 530-741-6779 or email Athletics@yccd.edu. Previous inductees are asked to wear their Hall of Fame medal.