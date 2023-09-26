Yuba College ends yearslong losing skid: 49ers take down College of the Siskiyous to snap 23-game winless streak

Sep. 25—The Yuba College football squad accomplished something that had not been done in the program for nearly four previous years — win a game.

For the first time since Nov. 9, 2019, Yuba College came away with a victory, 55-21, at College of the Siskiyous on Saturday afternoon in Weed.

Saturday's win snapped a 23-game losing streak for the program as a whole.

For first-year head coach Michael Pomfret, he was feeling sweet redemption on Saturday night.

"The whole team and coaching staff has been working relentlessly to reach this point and break the streak that has haunted this program," Pomfret said. "Yesterday, the hard work and dedication showed."

Pomfret said the performance against College of the Siskiyous (0-4, 0-1 American Pac 7) was a total team effort.

"Defense took the ball away on two separate occasions and got to the (quarterback) numerous times," Pomfret said. "Special teams scored a touchdown, and (the) offense had zero turnovers and was not only efficient, but explosive moving the ball in the run game and pass game."

Yuba College (1-3, 1-0 Pac 7) is off this week to prepare for a return to non-conference on Oct. 7 when it travels to San Jose City College (2-1) for a 6 p.m. kickoff.

Pomfret said one win will not be the story for Yuba College in 2023.

"They assured me that we're not finished," he said. "That this success is only fueling the fire to achieve more wins and work that much harder. We've done something that hasn't been done here in four years ... Any lesser man would be happy with that and with that alone."