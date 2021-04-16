Yuba City, Sutter High host senior night showcases tonight

Apr. 16—Tonight (Friday) there is a full slate of high school football in the mid valley, beginning with season finales for both Yuba City and River Valley. There's also a battle between a pair of small schools in different counties, with East Nicolaus hosting Wheatland. In other action, Sutter, the other 3-0 team in the area, hosts Las Plumas on senior night, Gridley travels north to Orland, Live Oak goes to Biggs and Pierce hits the road to Durham on Friday.

Yuba City (3-0) vs. Inderkum (2-3):

Yuba City, ranked eighth in the Sac-Joaquin Section and second in its own division, ends its spring season at home against Inderkum.

The Tigers are a powerhouse out of Sacramento, yet possess a younger roster this season headlined by their freshman starting quarterback.

Maealiuaki Smith, 6-foot-4, 190-pound signal-caller, has reportedly already received verbal scholarship offers from Florida State, San Jose State and UNLV, according to the Sacramento Bee.

Smith and Inderkum have wins over Woodcreek and Bella Vista — two programs that Yuba City did not play due to the modified format.

YC coach Aaron Gingery said it will be important tonight to make Smith feel uncomfortable in and out of the pocket.

"Our success, like each week, hinges upon our ability to rattle the QB and swarm to the ball," Gingery said in an email. "Inderkum has a very talented WR corps, and for us to be successful Friday we must get to the QB and be physical downfield."

Yuba City has combined to allow only 19 points in three games, while scoring 75. Defense will again be key for Gingery and the Honkers to finish the spring season undefeated.

"Friday we look to finish the high school careers of arguably the greatest YC football squad in the history of our school," Gingery said. "Our talented squad has overcome on and off field hurdles this past year like most high school teams. But we have stayed together, and kept our goal in focus."

Varsity kickoff is set for approximately 7:15 p.m., according to Athletic Director Joel Seaman.

Seaman said fan capacity has increased due to changes in state guidance.

"We have changed our policy from two adult household members who live with the athlete to four household members who live with the athlete with no age restrictions," Seaman said.

River Valley (2-2) at Woodcreek (1-2):

Fresh off a blowout win over Bella Vista, RV hits the road to end its season in Roseville against Woodcreek.

Varsity kickoff begins about 7:15 p.m. against a Woodcreek team coming off a 23-0 win over Kennedy (Sacramento).

Woodcreek also lost to Inderkum by only a point two weeks ago, 14-13

Last season RV beat Woodcreek, 50-0 in Yuba City.

Like it has all season, a livestream is available for anyone at home by visiting https://bit.ly/3uUxCCl. (Subscription is required).

Wheatland (0-3) at East Nicolaus (0-2):

Somebody is going to get a win tonight in East Nicolaus when the Spartans play host to the Pirates in a battle between two programs in opposite counties.

Wheatland last week lost to Las Plumas, 46-7.

According to sources inside the program, Wheatland was forced to bring up a freshman from JV to play running back and safety.

The Pirates have been devastated by injury this spring, including one to quarterback Ashton Agricula in the first half last week against LP.

Backup QB and starting running back Manny Galvan also missed last week due to a leg contusion, according to the coaches' report.

Trystan Rymer was able to fill in nicely and take his first snap at quarterback. Coby Grant led Wheatland in rushing with 46 yards on 11 carries.

East Nic, meanwhile, dropped only its third Northern Section game since 2015 when it fell to Durham, 35-13 last week. The Spartans got nearly 100 yards rushing from senior Logan Woodward and a rushing score from sophomore Isaac Roccucci.

Varsity begins about 7:30 p.m.

Sutter (3-0) vs. Las Plumas (1-2)

The Husky seniors play their final prep home game tonight against Las Plumas. Sutter comes in unbeaten that included a 47-7 win at Oroville last week.

The team's bread-and-butter, its run game includes a trio of ballcarriers over 100 yards led by Travis Meyer's 127 in two games recorded. He has also scored twice.

Sutter's quarterback Landon Cooper is 18-for-27 passing for 313 yards and three TDs to zero interceptions — a QBR of 143.

Varsity begins about 7:30 p.m.

Live Oak (0-2) at Biggs (5-0)

The Lions' task this week could be the toughest all spring, with a trip to unbeaten Biggs tonight

Biggs has five double-digit wins on its resume, and has scored 261 points.

Defensively, the Wolverines have allowed 43.

Varsity kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.