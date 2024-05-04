Yuba City clinches series over River Valley: YC Honkers eliminated from SJS postseason

May 3—As forecasted, the Yuba City High baseball team took care of its own business Thursday, clinching its final Capital Valley Conference series with a 12-4 win over rival River Valley to move to 15-12 overall and 9-8 in league. The two met in the finale late Friday in an outcome that was irrelevant because both Inderkum and Roseville won on the final day of the regular season to move each school to 11-7 in conference.

Yuba City's game against RV finished past the Appeal deadline.

In the Pioneer Valley League, Sutter Union High (20-6-1) clinched the league earlier this week and will likely earn a top-4 seed this weekend when all brackets are released officially by the section.

Wheatland, likely the second place finisher out of the PVL, finished its season in Nevada County on Friday. WUHS is projected by MaxPreps as the top-seed in D-IV. If solidified it will have a bye in the quarterfinals of the playoffs set for this coming week.

D-I-IV opens on Tuesday, D-V-VII on Wednesday at home sites.

The Pirates ended their season with a 12-10 win over Gridley.

Northern Section

Colusa (23-3) ended the regular season ranked No. 3 in the MaxPreps' computerized Northern Section full rankings and the likely top-seed in the playoffs that begin May 10. Brackets will be officially released after the seed meeting on May 8.

