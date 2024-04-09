Yu Darvish's four strikeouts
Yu Darvish strikes out four batters over 3 innings in his start against the Cubs
Imanaga made Cubs and MLB history with a sterling debut outing.
Shohei Ohtani, Tyler Glasnow and the Dodgers took on Manny Machado, Yu Darvish and the Padres in MLB's first regular-season game in South Korea.
The Reds shortstop is still one of the most fun players in MLB.
The Astros are holding their breath on Framber Valdez.
North Carolina guard Deja Kelly is reportedly entering the transfer portal. However, she could return to UNC, where she's led the team in scoring for the past three seasons.
It isn’t often that a college basketball coaching move satisfies all parties, but Calipari's jump from Lexington to Fayetteville might have done it.
Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab join forces to recap the biggest NFL news from the weekend before diving into the teams that changed our expectations the most (in a good OR bad way) the most compared to last offseason. The duo start with the biggest news from the weekend, including the update to the Stefon Diggs trade that revealed the Houston Texans voided the final years of his contract. Fitz and Frank speculate on why before discussing the Carolina Panthers extending DT Derrick Brown and the explosion of the interior defensive line market. Things change quickly in the NFL, so Fitz and Frank decide to look at some teams who have changed our perception of them the most over the past year. The top risers include the Texans, Chicago Bears (and the NFC North as a whole) and Los Angeles Rams, while some teams that lost the benefit of the doubt include the Philadelphia Eagles, Jacksonville Jaguars, Cincinnati Bengals, Seattle Seahawks and Buffalo Bills. Fitz and Frank finish off the show with a dueling snake draft, as they compete to draft the best championship games of all time. Frank dominates.
Week 2 of the fantasy baseball season kicks off in Yahoo leagues. Fred Zinkie offers up some assistance for those seeking pitching help this week.
With his second start this spring, Ronel Blanco has recorded the best start to a season in at least 63 years.
The Miami Marlins won their first game of the 2024 MLB season after an 0-9 start. The worst start through 25 games is a record still within reach, however.
After FDU's stunning upset of Purdue last year, coaches have been calling the team constantly this season asking how to beat the Boilermakers.
In a postseason littered with enticing rematches, Iowa and Caitlin Clark will face undefeated No. 1 overall seed South Carolina in the 2024 national title game.
The USWNT beat Japan 2-1 in the SheBelieves Cup on Saturday in front of a record-breaking crowd in Atlanta.
Exploring the options for Bronny James as he declares for the NBA Draft and enters the transfer portal.
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman talk about the A’s moving to Sacramento, the Marlins possibly becoming sellers very soon and give their good, bad and Uggla’s from this week in baseball.
The Guardians also moved back the start time for their home opener on Monday.
Fantasy baseball analyst Fred Zinkie offers his full-scale breakdown for the upcoming weekend of the MLB season, including matchups to target and starters to stream.
Always look both ways before exiting the dugout.
Yahoo Sports senior NBA reporter Vincent Goodwill goes through the biggest NBA stories from last night and explains why he’s concerned about Steph Curry, looking at Luka Doncic as a possible MVP winner, and why he finds the Cavaliers so interesting.
It's possible the first two rounds will no longer be held at campus sites of highly-ranked teams.