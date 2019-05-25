Yu Darvish's Cutter Might Be What Turns His Season Around originally appeared on nbcsportschicago.com

Over the past two starts, Yu Darvish has walked three batters. That stat isn't going to catch too many eyes until you realize that in the two starts prior, he walked 11. And the two starts before those? 7.

Control issues have plagued Darvish all season, and if the season ended today, he'd set a career-high in BB% (16.6). He's walked at least four batters in all but three of his starts. It's been a mess so far, but it might not be for much longer. Look at how Darvish's pitch selection has changed over the last eight weeks:



That's a mighty big increase in two-seamer usage. Darvish was throwing his cutter barely 5% of the time at the start of the season, and now he's throwing it basically once every four pitches. The cutter seen a 10% increase over the first two months as well. A game-by-game breakdown shows you just how much Darvish's approach has changed of late:





So, things look a little different now. That spike in sinker usage came against the Marlins, when he only got through four innings while allowing a run with six walks and seven strikeouts. He admitted after the game that he got too cozy with the pitch.



More notably, Darvish's cutter usage continues to steadily rise. That's good news for the Cubs, because since over the last two years, it's been one of his more effective pitches.

It's also probably not a coincidence that in Darvish's best years, his cutter has been one of his most accurate pitches. The stretch from 2013-2016 (he missed all of 2015) saw some of the lowest BB% for his cutter:

"I just think he has better command of that pitch," Joe Maddon said. "I think he has a better idea of where that pitch is going. I think that's the biggest difference with it. Because of that, it's been more effective because he can throw it where he wants to. I think that's the primary difference.

