Yu Darvish's Cutter Might Be What Turns His Season Around
Over the past two starts, Yu Darvish has walked three batters. That stat isn't going to catch too many eyes until you realize that in the two starts prior, he walked 11. And the two starts before those? 7.
Control issues have plagued Darvish all season, and if the season ended today, he'd set a career-high in BB% (16.6). He's walked at least four batters in all but three of his starts. It's been a mess so far, but it might not be for much longer. Look at how Darvish's pitch selection has changed over the last eight weeks:
chart_6.jpeg
That's a mighty big increase in two-seamer usage. Darvish was throwing his cutter barely 5% of the time at the start of the season, and now he's throwing it basically once every four pitches. The cutter seen a 10% increase over the first two months as well. A game-by-game breakdown shows you just how much Darvish's approach has changed of late:
chart_1.jpeg
So, things look a little different now. That spike in sinker usage came against the Marlins, when he only got through four innings while allowing a run with six walks and seven strikeouts. He admitted after the game that he got too cozy with the pitch.
More notably, Darvish's cutter usage continues to steadily rise. That's good news for the Cubs, because since over the last two years, it's been one of his more effective pitches.
chart_2.jpeg
It's also probably not a coincidence that in Darvish's best years, his cutter has been one of his most accurate pitches. The stretch from 2013-2016 (he missed all of 2015) saw some of the lowest BB% for his cutter:
chart_3.jpeg
"I just think he has better command of that pitch," Joe Maddon said. "I think he has a better idea of where that pitch is going. I think that's the biggest difference with it. Because of that, it's been more effective because he can throw it where he wants to. I think that's the primary difference.
News and notes
The Cubs called up Tim Collins and Dillon Maples before Saturday's game. Collins was up briefly in mid-April, pitching 3.1 IPs in four outings. This is also Maples second time up this season, after making three appearances in late-April/early-May. "We had to," Joe Maddon said about calling up the pair. "There's a lot of stuff going on right now, a lot of usage. We've been in nearly every game we've been playing, so it's difficult to give guy breaks."
The corresponding move saw the Cubs option OF Mark Zagunis to Triple-A Iowa. In 29 games this season, Zagunis slashed .257/.333/.343 with a .676 OPS. "We've had these young guys that have not had a chance to play with regularity," Maddon said. "It's wonderful for them to be in the major leagues, but developmentally sometimes it can really hurt them. He'll be back."
With a short bench, Maddon admitted that pitcher Tyler Chatwood could be a pinch hitter. "He's legit," he said. "I don't know when or how, but he definitely has to have his spikes on."
Pedro Strop is scheduled to throw a bullpen on Saturday. They have another one scheduled in a couple of days. Maddon noted that he's getting close, and mentioned the end of next week as a potential timeline to when they'd more about his rehab assignment plans.