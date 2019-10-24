Yu Darvish waits over a year to taunt Justin Verlander

Revenge is a dish best served cold. Social media revenge is not so serious a thing — and probably shouldn’t be called “revenge,” really — but it too is probably best served cold. Let’s call it “clapback ceviche.” Whatever you call it, Yu Darvish served up a fresh dish of it to Justin Verlander last night.

It was nearly a year and a half ago when Darvish hit a ball into the right field corner in a game against the Brewers. As he rounded second base he looked over his shoulder to see where the ball was. As he did so, he slipped and fell on his butt and then had to crawl back to second base. Verlander, taking in the game with his iPhone at the ready, had some fun with that: