Yu Darvish shrugs off the enormity of his first World Series start

HOUSTON — Before his Game 2 start against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the World Series, Astros ace Justin Verlander talked a bit about his mental focus heading into a postseason start.

That included this comment: “It’s just another level. I don’t know how to really explain it. There are times throughout the course of the game where I lose track of where we’re at in the game and don’t really know what’s going on.” After that wild Game 2, which the Astros won 7-6 in extra innings, Verlander said he nearly fainted three times during the game.

It’s safe to say that Yu Darvish is not Justin Verlander.

If Verlander is the eye-popping emoji (which he obviously is), then Darvish, the Dodgers’ starting pitcher for Game 3 on Friday night at Minute Maid Park, is a shrug emoji.

Maybe it’s just the way he prepares mentally, but Darvish seems to be shrugging off anything having to do with the largeness of his first World Series start. He was asked Thursday why he was so calm.

“It’s just who I am and my character characteristics,” Darvish said through his interpreter Hideaki Sato.

He was asked about his history at Minute Maid Park, since he spent all of his career with the Texas Rangers until the July trade to the Dodgers and pitched more often in Houston than any other Dodgers pitcher.

“It doesn’t really matter,” Darvish said. “It’s better to know that I’ve pitched here before. But [Friday’s] game, it could be totally different from my previous outings, here. But like I said, it’s better to know this stadium and I pitched here before. Maybe it will give me a little bit of an advantage, but it really doesn’t matter.”

Dodgers pitcher Yu Darvish gets the start in Game 3 of the World Series at Minute Maid Park in Houston. (AP) More