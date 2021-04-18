Yu Darvish K's 9 over 7 innings
Yu Darvish allows only one run on one hit and two walks while striking out nine batters over seven innings in his start against the Dodgers
DURHAM, N.C. (AP) Forward Theo John says he's transferring from Marquette to Duke, yet another player to leave the Golden Eagles. John said on Twitter on Friday that after conferring with his family he will spend his final year of eligibility with the Blue Devils. The 6-foot-9 John averaged 8 points, 5 rebounds and 1.5 blocks this past season.
San Diego Padres star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. was activated from the 10-day injured list Friday in time for the opener of a highly anticipated series against the defending World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers. Tatis had been out since suffering a partially dislocated left shoulder while taking a violent swing on April 6. Tatis was in the starting lineup and batting second for the Padres, whose first playoff run in 14 seasons ended when they were swept by the Dodgers in the NL Division Series in October.
Mookie Betts made an outstanding diving catch and Clayton Kershaw starred on the mound and at the plate, helping the Los Angeles Dodgers top the San Diego Padres 2-0 on Saturday night in another compelling thriller between the NL West rivals. Kershaw (3-1) struck out eight while working six innings of three-hit ball. “We knew that this was going to be an emotionally intense (series) obviously coming here,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said.
The Mets split a doubleheader with the Rockies, as they fell in the nightcap, 7-2.
Clayton Kershaw faces Yu Darvish with two outs and the bases loaded and draws a walk to give the Dodgers a 1-0 lead in the top of the 5th
Mets manager Luis Rojas and shortstop Francisco Lindor on why the offense struggled against Rockies starter German Marquez in game 2 of the doubleheader. Lindor: 'I know what our offense is capable of but we haven't clicked, you know'.
The outfielder was already having a great season before making some bros very happy with his MVP beer pong shot.
The Broncos were the first of 15 NFL teams to announce they would not attend voluntary offseason workouts. But some players who have a significant financial incentive to be there will participate. Multiple Broncos told Mike Klis of 9 News in Denver that they will participate. Starting guard Graham Glasgow says the NFL Players Association [more]
Los Angeles Dodgers center fielder Cody Bellinger has a hairline fracture in his left fibula, manager Dave Roberts said Friday.
Twelve years in Triple-A have paid off for the 36-year-old.
The San Diego Padres' quest to knock the Los Angeles Dodgers from their perch atop the NL West begins with a big early season series this weekend.
Positive COVID tests from two Twins players and one team staff member have put off Minnesota's back-to-back games against the Angels.
The Nets drew a clear line in the sand on Wednesday, prioritizing extreme caution when it comes to the health of their superstar trio over a tiebreaker with the 76ers for the East's No. 1 seed.
"The Mac is back in Sin City! Full House!" McGregor said Wednesday.
The 10-times major champion, who retired in 2008 but returned to action earlier this year at the Gainbridge LPGA event, will host the innovative mixed tournament at Vallda Golf and Country Club alongside Henrik Stenson. Sorenstam, who is third on the all-time list with 72 LPGA titles, last played on home soil at the 2008 Scandinavian TPC in Stockholm. "I'm excited to tee it up at the Scandinavian Mixed and to be back playing competitively in my home country of Sweden for the first time in 13 years," Sorenstam, 50, said.
(Reuters) -Norwich City clinched promotion to the Premier League with five games to spare on Saturday after rivals Brentford and Swansea City failed to win their Championship matches, guaranteeing Daniel Farke's leaders one of the automatic promotion places. The Canaries sealed an immediate return to the top flight -- which has been worth at least 160 million pounds ($221.3 million) in previous seasons -- having finished bottom of the Premier League in the 2019-20 campaign. Not even a 3-1 defeat later on Saturday by playoff-chasing Bournemouth took the gloss of the achievement, sealed thanks to Brentford playing out a 0-0 stalemate with Millwall and Swansea City drawing 2-2 against bottom club Wycombe Wanderers.
Empty stands has been the new normal for tennis since last year due to COVID-19 restrictions but top men's players like Rafa Nadal and Novak Djokovic said they still find it difficult to maintain their intensity during matches in the absence of fans. The professional circuit was shut down for several months last year before tournament organisers set up 'biosecure bubbles' for players and support staff while keeping fans away from stadiums. Barring the swing in Australia in February, tournaments continue to be played in front of a handful of fans at most.
CLEVELAND (AP) Stephen Curry scored 33 points - topping 30 for a career-best ninth consecutive game - and the Golden State Warriors pulled away for a 119-101 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday night. Curry, who made an NBA-record 29 3-pointers over the previous three games, is averaging 38.2 points during his torrid run. ''He's been incredible lately, even by Steph standards,'' Warriors coach Steve Kerr said.
Gastelum has shown remarkable talent at times, but he’s the first to admit that consistency hasn’t been his strong suit.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) With spring practice in the books, Ohio State's quarterback derby will carry over into fall workouts. C.J. Stroud, Jack Miller III and early-enrollee Kyle McCord all got plenty of action in Saturday's annual spring game, none gaining a clear edge. Stroud and McCord each threw two touchdown passes in the controlled scrimmage.