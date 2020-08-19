Yu Darvish and Ian Happ fuel the Cubs to a 6-3 win over the Cardinals

CHICAGO — With a little help from Ian Happ, the top of the Chicago Cubs lineup provided some long-awaited support for Yu Darvish.

Happ, who led off in place of the injured Kris Bryant, hit his fifth home run, sparking a 6-3 victory Tuesday night against the St. Louis Cardinals at Wrigley Field.

Happ’s homer off Daniel Ponce de Leon in the third inning moved him into a tie for the team lead with Anthony Rizzo. Happ appears likely to stay in the leadoff spot for Wednesday’s doubleheader.

Javier Baez, who was 1-for-23 on this homestand, ripped a double off the wall in left-center to open the fifth and scored on a convincing Kyle Schwarber home run to right field off Seth Elledge.