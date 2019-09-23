Yu Darvish emotional after Cubs lose another tough one: 'I'm so frustrated'

With their postseason hopes fading by the day and the Cubs needing him most, Yu Darvish delivered on Sunday.

And yet, the game ended in a far-too familiar way for the Cubs: with a 3-2 loss, the Cubs' fifth-straight one-run defeat - and third since Thursday when they were tied or leading in the ninth inning or later.

"If you just play back the tape, it's almost unbelievable that it turned out this way," Cubs manager Joe Maddon said. "Also, the games against Cincinnati. For the last six, this is really wash and repeat. Of course it's frustrating."

Darvish was extremely emotional postgame, as evidenced by a mud stain spread across his locker resulting from an anger-laced throw of his cleat. He pitched well - 8 1/3 innings, three earned runs, 12 strikeouts and no walks - only running into trouble in the ninth.

"I'm so frustrated, you can see it, right?" he said, looking back at his locker. "We have to win, especially today, but we lost."

The 33-year-old right-hander was rolling heading into the ninth, which started off with pinch-hit triple by Jose Martinez that hit off Albert Almora Jr.'s glove, despite a valiant diving effort.

"It sucks that we couldn't win that game," Almora said. "I really wanted to make that play there. Can't catch them all, but I tried."

For what it's worth, Craig Kimbrel didn't pitch Sunday because he was unavailable, though Maddon said he would've stuck with Darvish even if his closer was available.

"I was happy at that point, but right now everything just….There's no words right now," Darvish said.

That's neither here nor there, though. What matters is that the Cubs lost another game that they seemed to have in their grasp, only to see it slip away late. They're now eliminated from NL Central contention, and their elimination number in the Wild Card race is three.

Even Maddon struggled to explain the series, one where the Cubs played quite well but only saw their playoff hopes take a big hit.

"It's really difficult," he said. "You look at it, how did that all happen? How did we lose all those four games? They were just one runner better than us every night and they were really evenly matched. That's all I will concede."

Although Darvish admitted he feels responsible for Sunday's loss, Maddon spoke highly of the right-hander, even comparing how he's pitched to what Jake Arrieta did during his tenure with the Cubs.

"I saw Jake pitch really well and win a Cy Young, but this is equivalent of all of that," he said. "The stuff, command of his stuff. [Darvish] absolutely deserved a better fate."

Whether you think that Maddon was being too hyperbolic there or not, there's no doubting that Darvish looked excellent for majority of his outing on Sunday. Baseball is a game of inches, something the Cubs experienced firsthand this weekend.

"They got us. They got us," Maddon said. "Give them credit for that, but we did not leave anything on the field, man."

