Yu Darvish has counterpunch in mind for Kyle Schwarber after HR

Darvish has counterpunch in mind for Schwarber after HR originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Yu Darvish is known to have a good sense of humor, showing it often during his three seasons with the Cubs from 2018-20.

And after he surrendered one of the most memorable postseason home runs in recent memory.

Game 1 of the NLCS between the Phillies and Padres on Tuesday pitted Darvish against former Cubs teammate Kyle Schwarber, who crushed a 488-foot home run to help the Phillies win 2-0.

Darvish discussed the home run after the game and had a playful remark about Schwarber getting the best of him in that at-bat.

“The Schwarber home run, that’s on me,” Darvish told reporters, including Christina De Nicola. “That’s my mistake. I knew he was waiting on something offspeed, and the ball kind of went into the middle there. He got the most out of that at-bat.

“He's a friend of mine. Every time we meet, we greet each other and all that. Next time I meet him, I might have to punch him.”

Schwarber and Darvish were teammates on the North Side from 2018-20 before the Cubs parted ways with both in cost-cutting moves.

They're among the numerous former Cubs whose teams are still alive in the playoffs, a group that also includes the Yankees' Anthony Rizzo.

Click here to follow the Cubs Talk Podcast.

Download

Download MyTeams Today!