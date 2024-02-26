YT's latest Decoy Core 4 MX goes full send with top spec Ohlins. The all-new 29 version gets very well kitted out too
In this year's most unsurprising electric mountain bike news, YT has just revealed that its Core 4 model has returned to its Decoy line-up with full 29-inch wheel and MX options filling the gap between the Core 3 and Core 5 bikes.
The two different wheel size options share much of the same componentry but differ in their suspension setups. The mixed wheel MX model is designed for enduro and bike park action with Ohlins’ top-tier enduro suspension offerings of a 170mm RXF38 M.2 air fork and TTX22 M. 2 coil shock. The trail/all-mountain 29er version gets a RockShox pairing of a 160mm Zeb Ultimate fork and Vivid Ultimate shock.
We've reviewed the previous Shimano EP8-powered Decoy Core 4 model with a 720Wh battery and said, "The reach is short compared to more recently updated rivals, but the playful yet capable Decoy offers great spec for the price and is a blast on everything from flowy to technical trails.".
The new Core 4 bikes join the rest of the Core range in being upgraded to Shimano's latest EP801 motor with the same 720Wh battery. In our tests on other e-MTBs, the new motor is noticeably quieter than the older version, it offers improved peak power output (500 vs 600 watts) and the Decoy comes with Shimano's Free Shift option which lets you change gear without pedaling.
You can see full specs for both bikes below. Pricing for the 29-inch version is US $7,999 / £7,499 / €7,499 / CAD $11,999, while the MX bike will cost you US $7,599 / £6,999 / €6,999 / CAD $10,499. Both options are available to buy now from yt-industries.com
2024 YT Decoy Core 4 29
Frame: Full carbon Boost width with UDH hanger
Fork: 160mm RockShox ZEB Ultimate, Charger 3 damper, Boost
Shock: 230 x 60mm RockShox VIVID Ultimate, TouchDown RC2T
Motor: Shimano STEPS EP801
Battery: SMP YT custom 720Wh
Gearing: SRAM GX Eagle Transmission AXS 1x12
Crankset: Shimano FC-EM900, 160mm cranks
Brakes: Hayes Dominion A4, 220mm rotor front, 203 rear
Wheels: Crankbrothers Synthesis Alloy E-MTB 3 I9 1/1 29in
Tires: Maxxis Minion DHF 3C, MaxxTerra, EXO+, 29x2.5 front, DHR II 3C, MaxxTerra, DoubleDown, 29x2.4 rear
Stem: Renthal Apex 35
Bars: Renthal AL2014 800mm
Dropper: YT Postman V2
Saddle: SDG Bel Air V3
Weight: 23.5kg (size unknown, 720Wh battery)
Price: US $7,999 / £7,499 / €7,499 / CAD $11,999
Colors: Assault Green, Black Magic
2024 YT Decoy Core 4 MX
Frame: Full carbon Boost width with UDH hanger
Fork: 170mm ÖHLINS RXF38 M. 2, Boost
Shock: 230 x 65mm ÖHLINS TTX22 M. 2
Motor: Shimano STEPS EP801
Battery: SMP YT custom 720Wh
Gearing: Shimano XT RD-M8100 1x12
Crankset: Shimano XT FC-M8150, Hollowtech, 160mm cranks
Brakes: Hayes Dominion A4, 220mm rotor front, 203 rear
Wheels: Crankbrothers Synthesis Alloy E-MTB 2
Tires: Maxxis Assegai 3C, MaxxGrip, DoubleDown, 29x2.5 front, DHR II 3C, MaxxTerra, DoubleDown, 27.5x2.4 rear
Stem: Renthal Apex 35
Bars: Renthal AL2014 800mm
Dropper: YT Postman V2
Saddle: SDG Bel Air V3
Weight: 23.5kg (size unknown, 720Wh battery)
Price: US $7,999 / £7,499 / €7,499 / CAD $11,999
Colors: Liquid Metal, Black Magic