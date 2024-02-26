YT's latest Decoy Core 4 MX goes full send with top spec Ohlins. The all-new 29 version gets very well kitted out too

A man riding an e-MTB on dry trails.

In this year's most unsurprising electric mountain bike news, YT has just revealed that its Core 4 model has returned to its Decoy line-up with full 29-inch wheel and MX options filling the gap between the Core 3 and Core 5 bikes.

The two different wheel size options share much of the same componentry but differ in their suspension setups. The mixed wheel MX model is designed for enduro and bike park action with Ohlins’ top-tier enduro suspension offerings of a 170mm RXF38 M.2 air fork and TTX22 M. 2 coil shock. The trail/all-mountain 29er version gets a RockShox pairing of a 160mm Zeb Ultimate fork and Vivid Ultimate shock.

The 2024 YT Decoy Core 4 in MX guise

We've reviewed the previous Shimano EP8-powered Decoy Core 4 model with a 720Wh battery and said, "The reach is short compared to more recently updated rivals, but the playful yet capable Decoy offers great spec for the price and is a blast on everything from flowy to technical trails.".

The new Core 4 bikes join the rest of the Core range in being upgraded to Shimano's latest EP801 motor with the same 720Wh battery. In our tests on other e-MTBs, the new motor is noticeably quieter than the older version, it offers improved peak power output (500 vs 600 watts) and the Decoy comes with Shimano's Free Shift option which lets you change gear without pedaling.

The 29-inch wheeled Decoy Core 4 on a gravel path

You can see full specs for both bikes below. Pricing for the 29-inch version is US $7,999 / £7,499 / €7,499 / CAD $11,999, while the MX bike will cost you US $7,599 / £6,999 / €6,999 / CAD $10,499. Both options are available to buy now from yt-industries.com

The new 29-inch wheeled Decoy Core 4

2024 YT Decoy Core 4 29

Frame: Full carbon Boost width with UDH hanger

Fork: 160mm RockShox ZEB Ultimate, Charger 3 damper, Boost

Shock: 230 x 60mm RockShox VIVID Ultimate, TouchDown RC2T

Motor: Shimano STEPS EP801

Battery: SMP YT custom 720Wh

Gearing: SRAM GX Eagle Transmission AXS 1x12

Crankset: Shimano FC-EM900, 160mm cranks

Brakes: Hayes Dominion A4, 220mm rotor front, 203 rear

Wheels: Crankbrothers Synthesis Alloy E-MTB 3 I9 1/1 29in

Tires: Maxxis Minion DHF 3C, MaxxTerra, EXO+, 29x2.5 front, DHR II 3C, MaxxTerra, DoubleDown, 29x2.4 rear

Stem: Renthal Apex 35

Bars: Renthal AL2014 800mm

Dropper: YT Postman V2

Saddle: SDG Bel Air V3

Weight: 23.5kg (size unknown, 720Wh battery)

Price: US $7,999 / £7,499 / €7,499 / CAD $11,999

Colors: Assault Green, Black Magic

The new YT Decoy Core 4 in MX guise

2024 YT Decoy Core 4 MX