Ysaora Thibus, top France fencer, denies doping after provisional suspension

Ysaora Thibus

Ysaora Thibus, a world champion fencer from France, has been provisionally suspended after producing an abnormal result from a Jan. 14 drug test.

Thibus, 31, denied any intentional act of doping and will work to prove her innocence, according to the France Fencing Federation and a reported statement through her lawyer.

The provisional suspension can be lifted if Thibus proves to an International Fencing Federation disciplinary tribunal that the violation is likely to have involved a contaminated product or if the violation involves a substance that entitles her to a reduced suspension.

Thibus was part of France's silver medal-winning women's foil team at the Tokyo Games, her third Olympics.

She won the individual foil world title in 2022 and lost in the round of 16 at last year's worlds.