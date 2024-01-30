You've got to see the Cubs' 2024 spring training cap

You've got to see the Cubs' 2024 spring training cap originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

MLB has not officially released any 2024 spring training apparel yet, but the Cubs' new spring training caps were among a handful of items that began appearing on MLB Canada's website shop last week.

ICYMI: 2024 MLB Spring Training Caps Begin to Appear Online https://t.co/2y3Z214ddR — Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) January 27, 2024

Cubs pitchers and catchers will report to Mesa, Arizona for spring training on Feb. 14. The full squad will arrive on Feb. 19.

The Cubs open their Cactus League schedule against the White Sox on Feb. 23 at Sloan Park.

Click here to follow the Cubs Talk Podcast.