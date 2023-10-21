'You've got to put the signs away': Desmond Howard jokes about Michigan sign-stealing allegations

It didn't take long for "College GameDay" to start making jokes about Michigan football's alleged sign-stealing scandal.

And former Wolverines wide receiver and Heisman Trophy winner Desmond Howard did not shy away from joining in.

"You've got to put the signs away before Harbaugh drives down from East Lansing and steals them all," Howard said in front of "College GameDay's" Columbus crowd.

Michigan sign-stealing investigation explained

The NCAA announced Thursday that it was investigating the Wolverines football program for allegedly violating rules related to sign-stealing that prohibit in-person scoring of in-person opponents.

According to Yahoo Sports, an Ohio State football support staff member said the Buckeyes allegedly changed its signs in the days leading up to its game against Michigan at home in 2022.

Yahoo Sports quoted an unnamed Ohio State football support staff member who said the Buckeyes "changed things up" ahead of the 2022 Michigan game to combat potential sign stealing.

“We heard they had a guy pick plays pretty good and had all this information from not your typical ways of getting the signals,” the staff member said. “We get into the game and it’s the second quarter. I see him across the field and he’s checking his 11x17 sheet.”

An ESPN report Friday said Connor Stalions, an off-field analyst for Michigan, is a person of interest into the Wolverines' alleged sign-stealing case. Stalions was later suspended with pay.

Michigan trailed Ohio State 20-17 through the first half before the Wolverines outscored the Buckeyes 28-3 in the second half to earn their second-straight victory against their rival.

Michigan's 45-23 win against Ohio State was its first in Columbus since 2000.

According to a statement from Jim Harbaugh on Thursday, the Michigan coach does not have "any knowledge or information regarding the University of Michigan football program illegally stealing signals, nor have I directed any staff member or others to participate in an off-campus scouting assignment." Harbaugh continued, saying he had "no awareness of anyone on our staff having done that or having directed that action."

Ohio State will take on Michigan Nov. 26 in Ann Arbor.

