"You've got to be prepared to receive a punch:" Florida's offensive line falters under Jacksonville sun

A hallmark of Georgia football’s success under coach Kirby Smart has been a stout defensive line.

Despite losing five first-round draft picks in the last two years, the Bulldogs' defensive line still caused issues all afternoon for Florida’s offensive line.

The top-ranked ‘Dawgs sacked QB Graham Mertz four times in their 43-20 win over Florida Saturday afternoon at Everbank Stadium in Jacksonville.

Florida’s offense moved the ball with precision on the opening drive. Mertz faced no pressure as he went 5-for-5 for 60 yards. He connected four times for 62 yards with freshman wideout Eugene Wilson III, including for a 25-yard TD to put UF up 7-0.

Bulldogs adjust as per usual

Georgia quickly adjusted its game plan, though. Mertz was sacked and fumbled (Damieon George Jr.) on third down on Florida’s second drive.

From then on, the Bulldogs had their way with the Gators.

Postgame, Mertz said Florida threw a punch on the first drive, but the Gators didn’t respond well when Georgia punched back.

“In this sport, it's a fistfight, and it's for four quarters,” Mertz said. “We started fast. Momentum was going. We knew it was going to be a momentum game, especially with the stands split 50/50.”

Saturday was the third time the Bulldogs allowed an opening-drive TD, so Smart said bouncing back from that doesn’t faze the squad.

“It wasn't like there was a panic mode,” Smart said “It was can we control the run game. If we can control the run game, we'll eventually slow down the throwing."

Florida gets behind sticks early

Florida Gators quarterback Graham Mertz (15) loses the ball on the snap against the Georgia Bulldogs at Everbank Stadium in Jacksonville, FL on Saturday, October 28, 2023. [Doug Engle/Gainesville Sun]

Coach Billy Napier acknowledged that getting behind the sticks affected O-Line play.

“When you play a team that can cover you and good rushers and they have a good plan, the key to the drill is you try to avoid those,” Napier said.

Mertz concurred and added he didn’t always get it to the right receiver.

“I can think of a set amount that we flat out didn't execute, and it really flipped the score,” Mertz said. “Especially when you're playing a good team like that, the score can get away from you quick.”

All four of Mertz’s sacks came when UF was nine yards or more from the line to gain.

The latter three occurred in the second quarter when UGA outscored Florida 16-0 to blow the game open 26-7 at the half.

The most critical? The second of back-to-back early in the second quarter. Mertz attempted to move forward in the pocket, but Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins snatched the ball out.

Georgia recovered at the Florida 11, and four plays later, Daijun Edwards scored to make it 24-7. That was the only turnover either side committed.

Return of Kinglsey doesn't help

Georgia Bulldogs running back Daijun Edwards (30) scores untouched again against the Florida Gators at Everbank Stadium in Jacksonville, FL on Saturday, October 28, 2023. [Doug Engle/Gainesville Sun]

Florida, which allowed five sacks in its last two games, hoped the line would fare better after the return of Kingsley Eguakun. The Gators starting C missed five of the first seven games.

However, the four sacks allowed were a season high.

Due to the early deficit, the Gators were forced to throw often. Smart said that helped with pressure.

“We didn't just do the same thing we always do,” Smart said. “I think there was one call that we got two tackles for loss and maybe a sack all from that call that we had not run all year."

Overall, Florida ran for over 100 yards. This is part of the reason Napier said he isn’t worried.

The Gators will look to become bowl eligible next Saturday vs Arkansas (2-6) at noon from Ben Hill Griffin Stadium.

