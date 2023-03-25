YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul says he did ayahuasca with Packers QB Aaron Rodgers

It appears Aaron Rodgers had some elite company during one of his infamous trips.

In a recent interview with Fox News Digital, YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul revealed that he tagged alongside Rodgers on one journey and joined the Green Bay Packers quarterback in exploring the hallucinogen ayahuasca.

The substance contains dimethyltryptamine, or DMT, and is associated with religious practices in South America.

"Aaron and I were actually together when we did the ayahuasca," Paul said. "He’s more publicly known for speaking about it, but I was actually there with him when we did it. We spent the week there doing it. Definitely share that similarity in terms of spirituality and reflecting and going into the deepest parts of the mind. Definitely have been doing some of that."

Paul is contemplating his next move after a split-decision loss to Tommy Fury in February. He is also planning to follow in Rogers' footsteps with his own darkness retreat. Rodgers spent a week in complete isolation as he contemplated his NFL future in February.

Sep 13, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Jake Paul rides a scooter toward the stage during a press conference at Gila River Arena.

Rodgers emerged with clarity. He revealed on "The Pat McAfee Show" that he plans to join the New York Jets.

"The darkness gave me a lot of time to contemplate everything," Rodgers told McAfee. "I'm really thankful for that time in the darkness.”

The Jets and Packers are engaged in trade negotiations. A deal hasn’t materialized but its widely expected Rodgers will be traded ahead of the NFL draft.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Jake Paul says he joined Aaron Rodgers in using psychedelic ayahuasca