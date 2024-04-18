YouTuber iShowSpeed ordered to stop filming after celebrating Real Madrid goal at Man City

YouTube star iShowSpeed was ordered to stop his livestream at Manchester City after he celebrated Real Madrid’s goal.

The 19-year-old, real name Darren Watkins Jr, was recording from the stands at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday night (17 April) and was seen shouting “Let’s go” and pumping his fists as Rodrygo opened the scoring.

His celebration quickly drew attention from the Man City supporters around him, with one telling him to “sit down”.

Another off-camera voice is then heard telling Speed to turn his camera off and end his stream.

“I can’t be live?” he replies, appearing confused, before complying.