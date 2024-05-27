YouTuber goes to hospital after cheese rolling race

Asked whether the injury was worth it, IShowSpeed replied: "Hell, yeah!" [PA Media]

An American Youtuber and rapper has said he will be going to hospital after injuring himself in Gloucestershire's cheese rolling race.

IShowSpeed, whose real name is Darren Jason Watkins Jr, said he wanted a second crack at the daunting slope of Cooper's Hill after taking part in the first men's race earlier.

The annual tradition sees people run, tumble and fall down the steep hill in Brockworth to win a wheel of Double Gloucester cheese.

The influencer said the race had further injured a previous leg injury, but added it was worth it.

He told the BBC: "It looks scary, but once that first slide, you're like, 'you know what I can do this'.

"I want to do it again because I know how to win now."

Asked whether he would do it again, he replied: "Hell, yeah!"

Hundreds of people took part in the chaotic event, which has six races, including men's, women's and children's.

All winners walk away with a wheel of Double Gloucester cheese after chasing it 200 yards (182.88m) down the 1:2 gradient Cooper's Hill at Brockworth.

The champion of the first men's downhill race was German Tom Kopke, 22, from Munich.

"I am absolutely buzzing, it was an amazing experience. The unfortunate thing is I can't really remember anything about it," said Mr Kopke, who also runs his own YouTube channel.

"I just remember rolling down and my face getting beat up again," said women's champion Abby Lampe [Reuters]

The recent wet weather had made the racetrack soft, slippery and very muddy for the competitors who were cheered on by thousands of spectators.

"I love this event and it's just crazy," added Mr Kopke.

"I promised my grandma I am going to give it to her, so she is going to get the cheese."

Rebel cheese rollers have been staging their own unofficial event after health and safety fears caused the official competition to be cancelled in 2010.

The unusual event has been celebrated for centuries and is thought to have its roots in a heathen festival to celebrate the return of spring.

People employ all kinds of techniques to reach the bottom of the hill [PA Media]

The second men's race was won by Dylan Twiss, 25, from Perth, Australia, who said afterwards: "I am slightly surprised.

"I said I was going to win it and I managed to do it. I wasn't quite sure if I had it or not and I knew there were a lot of people coming in pretty fast.

"I might eat the cheese at some stage - I haven't quite decided yet."

The women's race was won by Abby Lampe, 23, from North Carolina in the United States, who picked up a Double Gloucester for the second time having first won in 2022.

"I just remember rolling down and my face getting beat up again," she said.

She said she wanted to defend her title and is now planning to ship the cheese back home to North Carolina.

The final men's downhill race was won by Josh Shepherd, from Brockworth, who has also won before.

Australian Dylan Twiss celebrating after winning the second men's race [PA Media]

